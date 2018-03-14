Israel Is Trying To Drag U.S. Into World War 3 Retired US Army Colonel Warns

March 14, 2018 Niamh Harris News, World 7

A retired US colonel has warned that Israel is trying to suck the United Stated into a war with Iran that could destroy what’s left of the Middle East and ignite world war.

Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, former chief of staff to Secretary of State Colin Powell, made his remarks as the Israel lobby group AIPAC is pushing hard for action against Iran in Syria.

Darius Shahtahmasebi via Mint Press News reports: Wilkerson, a retired army colonel who now teaches at Washington-area universities, didn’t hold back in his critique of where the status quo is leading the United States via its client state, Israel.

At the annual Israel lobby conference at the National Press Club, sponsored by the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs and Institute for Research: Middle East Policy, Wilkerson explained that Israel is headed toward “a massive confrontation with the various powers arrayed against it, a confrontation that will suck America in and perhaps terminate the experiment that is Israel and do irreparable damage to the empire that America has become.”

One of the principal antagonists begging for a war with Iran that Wilkerson identified was none other than Avigdor Lieberman, Israel’s Russian-born Defense Minister. Wilkerson stated:

Lieberman will speak in April in New York City at the annual conference of the Jerusalem Post. The title is, ‘The New War with Iran.’ It is clear that he’s [at] the forefront of promoting this war.

And nowhere does my concern about such a war focus more acutely at the moment than Syria. As [the] president of France Emmanuel Macron described it recently, ‘The current rhetoric of the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and Israel is pushing the region toward conflict with Iran.’”
Despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s incessant denigrations of Iran, including claiming the greatest danger facing the Jewish state is the Islamic republic — a country he accuses of fanning the flames of anti-Semitism — Wilkerson blew these accusations out of the park using simple logic. He said:

This antisemitism bit, of course, as we’ve heard today, is almost always a weapon of choice for Israeli politicians under stress hurled, in this case, at the country whose Jewish population — by the way, the largest in the Middle East outside of Turkey and Israel — lives in Iran in reasonable peace.”
He continued:

And don’t forget that these words were uttered by the man who, as we’ve heard today, is doing everything he can to expel dark-skinned African refugees largely from Eritrea and Sudan from Israel, where most have come as legitimate refugees.”

Wilkerson highlighted the hypocrisy of Netanyahu and his cohorts in more ways than one. For example, Wilkerson referred to Netanyahu’s grandiose speech at the Munich Security Conference in which he directly challenged Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif while holding remnants of a drone allegedly downed over Israeli airspace.

Israel claimed the drone was Iranian-manufactured. Wilkerson noted that in response, Iran found itself being rescued by Lebanon’s Defense Minister, who said he had an Israeli drone over his head virtually 24 hours a day.

Further, the mainstream media and the governments that benefit from their narratives pay close to zero attention to the fact that Israel routinely violates Lebanese airspace with its sophisticated aircraft. Rather, Iran is constantly painted as the major threat and violator of international law.

“Of late of course,” Wilkerson continued, “Tel Aviv is increasingly using Iran’s presence in Syria, its support for Bashar al-Assad, and its alleged drive– and I love this one, and my military comrades love it, too– for a Shia corridor from Tehran to Aden, as the hoary beast that must not be at any cost, including of course America’s treasure and lives, as his probable cause and existential prompt for action.”

But why is there a danger that the U.S. will be dragged into this war, and why does Israel need America’s help? As Wilkerson explains:

I believe the answer is fairly clear once you push aside the cobwebs that surround it. The legitimacy of great power is what I call it. And that is precisely what Netanyahu and Lieberman desire.

“It’s also what Riyadh desires, especially with the new boy king Mohammed bin Salman, now an erstwhile ally of Israel.

“In short, the IDF could defend Israel but it could not attack Iran. Not successfully, anyway. And were it to do so, it would be damned internationally and thus isolated even more than it already is today, perhaps devastatingly so.”

Last year, a top Israeli general tasked with writing his country’s defense policy admitted that Israel cannot take on Iran’s military alone if the day should come that the regional powers face off in a direct military confrontation, saying they would need to rely on the U.S. for assistance.

Niamh Harris

Writer at Your News Wire

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)

  • Black Swan

    ” The claims that the Middle Eastern Wars have been fought for Israel are not an Anti-Semitic delusion. The crowd stoking fears of Iran is largely Jewish and is, without exception, responsive to the frequently expressed desires of the self defined Jewish State to have the U.S. initiate hostilities, this often means supporting the false claim that Tehran poses a serious threat against the U.S. as a pretext for armed conflict. The Psychopathic Friends of Israel rule by coercion, intimidation and through fear. Some who are more perceptive will even begin to ask why a tiny client state has been allowed to manipulate and bring ruin on the Worlds only Super Power. Unfortunately, at that point it will be too late to do anything about it.” Phillip Giraldi

    • Mollie Norris

      In The American Hebrew of September 10, 1920 we read: “The Bolshevist revolution in Russia was the work of Jewish brains, of Jewish dissatisfaction, of Jewish planning, whose goal is to create a new order in the world. What was performed in so
      excellent a way in Russia … shall also, through the same Jewish mental and physical forces, become a reality all over the world.”
      The Jewish writer Blumenthal states in Judisk Tidskrift No.57, “Only recently our race has given the world a new prophet, but he has two faces and he bears two names; on the one side, his name is Rothschild, leader of all capitalists, and on the other, Karl Marx, the apostle of those who want to destroy the other.” In the American Bulletin of May 15, 1935, Rabbi Stephen S.Wise stated, “Some call it Marxism – I call it Judaism.”

      The communist takeover in Russia was financed by Jewish capitalists like Jacob Schiff of New York’s Kuhn, Loeb and
      Company? Reverend George E. Simons, who as the Superintendent of the Methodist Episcopal Church in Petrograd from 1907 to 1918 was an eyewitness to the Bolshevik Revolution, testified before the United States Senate as an expert witness on the new Communist government. His statement can be found in Volume III of United States Senate Document No. 62, 66th Congress, First Session. Out of 388 members of the new Russian government, only 16 happened to be Russians. One was an American Black. And all the rest, all the rest, 371, were Jews. Of these 371 Jewish Bolshevik leaders, no less than 265 of them were from the Lower East Side of New York City. So you see, the Russian Revolution wasn’t Russian at all.

      https://www.amfirstbooks.com/IntroPages/ToolBarTopics/Articles/Featured_Authors/strom,_kevin/kevin_strom_works/Kevin_Strom_1991-1994/Kevin_A._Strom_19930814-ADV_All_America_Must_Know_the_Terror_That_Is_Upon_Us.html

  • aboutfu*kkentime

    A retired US colonel has warned that Israel is trying to suck the United Stated into a war with Iran that could destroy what’s left of the Middle East and ignite world war.
    WELL LEST HOPE IT STARTS SOON…… THIS PROMISED WAR IS TAKING WAY TOO LONG TO START……

    • rcwarbirdbuilder

      Yes I am tired of hearing the same bullshit, start the war now, I do not want my taxes to go up anymore avoiding this cataclysm.

  • rcwarbirdbuilder

    Get rid of Israel already it is just too much dead weight.

  • Guest

    Lefties are the ones trying to start ww111 .. now that Pres Trump has so far calmed the fears about North Korea now the leftie in the UK wants to get start it will the Russians ,, lefties want ww111 as then they can get there Beast system going one world religion (satan) and one world bank = Mark of the Beast

  • clarioncaller

    Why doesn’t Wilkerson just dust off his old bosses UN speech justifying a western invasion, but change the Q in Iraq to an N? I don’t know who we could find to play the part of Scott Ritter, UN wmd inspector, but we know he was ‘paid back’ by Bush with a child pornography conviction, which was a little less final than what his British counterpart received.