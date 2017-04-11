Israel Slams Marine Le Pen For Denying French Role In Holocaust

Israel has slammed French presidential favorite Marine Le Pen for speaking some home truths about France’s role in the Holocaust.

Le Pen denied that France was responsible for deporting 13,000 Jews in Paris during World War 2, much to the annoyance of Israel.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry say Le Pen’s remarks represent a growing “anti-semitic” rhetoric in France.

Sputniknews.com reports:

France’s responsibility for the so-called Vel’ d’Hiv Roundup has been admitted by both former President Jacques Chirac and current leader Francois Hollande.

Israel condemns Marine Le Pen's statements that France isn't responsible for deportation of Jews from its territory during the Holocaust 1/4 pic.twitter.com/uUsB0HvepZ — Israel Foreign Min. (@IsraelMFA) April 10, 2017

The ministry added that anti-Semitism was once again on the rise in France.

According to the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions (CRIF), which monitors Jewish security in France, over 8,000 Jews have left France for Israel following a shooting at a Jewish school in Toulouse, and the attack on a kosher grocery store in Paris in 2015.

The Council of Europe Anti-Racism Commission (ECRI) noted its concern about the high level of race-related crime and the rise of hate speech in France, as well as cases of attempted murder, particularly in connection with anti-Semitism.

Le Pen leads in the first round of the French presidential election, scheduled for April 23.