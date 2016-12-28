Israel Sprays Pesticides Along Gaza Border

Israel have begun an aggressive pesticide spraying campaign along the Gaza border between 25 December and 5 January, despite claims by Palestinian farmers that it damages crops and harms the health of those nearby.

The Palestinian ministry of agriculture has condemned the spraying by Israeli occupation authorities, and have warned local residents to expect a loss of crops as a result.

Middleeastmonitor.com reports:

The ministry’s statement was reported by a number of media outlets.

“This is an annual Israeli activity which takes place at the end of the year to get rid of unneeded grass in this farming strip along the border,” the General Director of the Ministry of Agriculture in Gaza, Younis Al-Zaytouniyeh, told Quds Press.

He noted that the Israeli pesticides have a negative effect on Palestinian crops.

This sometimes causes huge losses for Palestinian farmers in the besieged territory.

Last year, he explained, most of the crops near the border were damaged.

The office of the International Committee of the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip informed the ministry of agriculture about the Israeli plan to spray the pesticides.