Israel Strikes Syrian Government Position In Golan Heights

Israel struck a Syrian military position after a tank shell landed in an open area in the occupied Golan Heights.

The IDF fired on a Syrian government position on Wednesday night after a tank shell landed in uninhabited Israeli territory during reported clashes between Syrian government and rebel forces.

The shell casued no casualties.

The IDF did not specify how it attacked the Syrian post, but Syrian media said that Israeli helicopters attacked the position.

Press TV reports:

Tel Aviv has targeted the region several times over the past few years.

Syria says Israel and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri militant groups operating inside the Arab country. Moreover, the Syrian army has repeatedly seized huge quantities of Israeli-made weapons and advanced military equipment from the foreign-backed militants inside Syria.

Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria after the 1967 Six-Day War and later occupied it in a move that has never been recognized by the international community.