Israel Warns US To prepare For War With Syria, Russia, Iran

September 14, 2017 Sean Adl-Tabatabai Middle East, News 13

Israel warns US to prepare for war with Iran, Russia, Syria

Israel has warned the United States that is must prepare for an imminent war with Syria, Iran and Russia. 

In a recent article titled, “Why Israel needs to Prepare America for the Upcoming War in Syria,” Jpost writer Eric R. Mandel proposes that Washington must be made war-willing partners of Israel in the event of an imminent attack by the Israeli Defense Forces against Syria, Russia and Iran.

Almasdarnews.com reports: The article by Mandel is an outstanding example of how Israeli pro-war interest groups – speaking through right-wing Zionists in top American military and foreign policy circles – try to entice the US government and population into participating in wars that only benefit the hegemonic ambitions of Israel’s deep state.

At a time when violence in the Syrian conflict has reached an all time low due to the patient diplomatic efforts of Russia and Iran in establishing de-escalation zones, Mandel delivers a well-placed lie in his article that is designed to scare American audiences into supporting military actions that would effectively destroy such hard earned achievements towards peace.

The myth claimed by Mandel to be fact is that the Lebanese rebel movement Hezbollah completely controls the Lebanese government as well as a number of (unnamed) South American governments and that its own puppet master in this insidious conspiracy against Israel is Iran.

Indeed, Mandel’s lie is highly reminiscent of the now proven-to-be-nonsense ‘axis of evil’ conspiracy theory (in which Ba’athist Iraq, North Korea, Iran and Al-Qaeda were all in cahoots with one another) that was pushed by US politicians, and reverberated by the Western media, in order to justify the invasion of Iraq.

  • Duke LaCrosse

    Nope
    All on you now you now Bibi
    You Nazi

  • Brian De Paolo

    With comments like that, I can be sure that Israel will be the first target any of those countries would strike first except NKorea….he just put another bulls eye on Israel….

  • OHHTHISISSOENCOURAGING

    Now that’s more like it… finally the war we have been promised for so long//… I for one am very very excited.. this is great news…. SPLENDID

  • German

    What’s new?
    Interesting nevertheless; the same methodes are used time and again.
    The two very very succesfull and rewarding wars against Germany and the white people of Europe are the blueprints for most jewish actions since their French Revolution, not to mention their Russian Revolution.

  • fishing4truth

    I believe that this war is inevitable; unfortunately America’s military will be wiped out or completely neutralized somehow, because it will not be at the battle of Armageddon. At that time a confederation of nations led by Russia will attack Israel, but America is no where to be found. I find it interesting that with so much military power and so many types of military assets, our forces are still sitting still, while N. Korea continues to develop & test their H-bomb capability. Maybe the Chinese followed through on their promise to Kim that they would prevent the US from attacking N. Korea by use of an EMP device. That would leave our multi-million dollar ships and jets useless. Check out and consider the following reports:

    China Is Using North Korea As an Instrument to Start WW III
    Recently, I conducted a meta-analysis of various headlines related to China’s preparations for war and how it relates to the present crisis in North Korea. After connecting the dots, it is abundantly clear that China is preparing for with the United States and they are using North Korea as an instrument of their imperialistic aggression. The following video connects the dots – https://youtu.be/Q6p7E7wXv5s
    Source: Dave Hodges Common Sense Show – http://www.thecommonsenseshow.com/2017/08/05/china-is-using-north-korea-as-an-instrument-to-start-ww-iii/
    From the Common Sense Show: Is China Using North Korea As an Instrument to Start WW III?
    Recently, I conducted a meta-analysis of various headlines related to China’s preparations for war and how it relates to the present crisis in North Korea. After connecting the dots, it is abundantly clear that China is preparing for with the United States and they are using North Korea as an instrument of their imperialistic aggression. The following video connects the dots – https://youtu.be/Q6p7E7wXv5s
    Source: Dave Hodges Common Sense Show – http://www.thecommonsenseshow.com/2017/08/05/china-is-using-north-korea-as-an-instrument-to-start-ww-iii/

    • Constantine Fadi Gholam

      Fishing4truth, You better keep fishing, because you are wrong, nothing you said about China has any truth in it. There is no country in the world wants to go to war against the US, Israeli Zionists are the US puppet master. The US has Military bases all over the world, surrounding Russia, and exercising war with the South Korean Gov. for many years, threatening North Korea. North Korea asked to have a dialog with the US many times, and the US always refused to sit down and talk, in fact South Korea would rather have peace with North Korea, but the US won’t let them.

      • fishing4truth

        Constantine, you’re entitled to your own views, as am I. As I stated; America will not participate in the battle of Armageddon, which will surely come to pass. Prophetically speaking, Russia, China and a federation of Mid-East nations including Syria and Iran will attack Israel (Ezekiel 37 & 38).
        So the question remains… what happens that completely neutralizes the US military, so that it is unavailable to come to the aid of Israel at that time? China and Russia have both warned their people to be prepared for world war III against the USA. N. Korea and Iran have sworn repeatedly that they will destroy America. And Iran in particular has sworn to destroy Israel. The US is a strong ally of Israel, so when Iran takes part in the attack of Israel, America is no where to be found prophetically speaking. A Russian diplomat boasted that Russian drone subs have already ringed the US coastlines with cruise missiles. See report – http://www.businessinsider.com/russia-developing-nuclear-submarine-drone-2015-11
        You’ve stated that China does not want a war with the US, but China has been actively working to undermine the US for many years. China and Russia have recently agreed to dump the US petrodollar in favor of their gold back currency. The Chinese Yuan is the currency to be used. That is a stealth attack on the US economy strategically timed to coincide with the national debt bubble that is ready to explode and completely destroy Wall Street and the US economy. China put out in their official White Paper that it is actively preparing for WWIII against the USA. So I’m mystified where you’re getting your information that China does not want a war with the US. How do you explain China’s recent vow to N. Korea that it would prevent the US from a preemptive strike on N. Korea? Why not look these reports over and get back to me?
        China vows to block US attack on North Korea: China will not allow the US to preemptively attack North Korea, but will sit on the sidelines if North Korea attacks first – http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/233787
        China Would Join Forces With North Korea if U.S. Launches Pre-Emptive Strike – http://www.newsweek.com/china-north-korea-preemptive-strike-649802
        As Trump Warns N.Korea, CHINA Vows To Stop AMERICA If Attack First – https://youtu.be/YN3_fwX5ErE?t=9

        • simon boyland

          Couple of corrections needed. An EMP attack would have no effect on America’s military capability because all their military equipment is designed to withstand the effects of an EMP attack. Secondly, this notion about Iran wanting to wipe Israel off the map is nonsense and deliberate misinformation on behalf of the Jewish controlled press. Ahmadinejad stated that Iran wanted to wipe the Zionist government that controls Israel off of the map, nothing towards ordinary peace loving Israeli’s. Israel supports terrorism, it carries out false flag attacks against its “allies”, the west should have told Israel to clear off a long, long time ago, they are not the wests friends, they only serve their own best interests.

          • fishing4truth

            simon, a couple of years ago a Russian SU-24 disabled an Aegis class destroyer the Donal Cook in the Black Sea. I’m certainly no electronic warfare expert, but if the report is true our ships could be highly vulnerable. It’s no secret that while America slept soundly resting on its laurels, that the Russians and Chinese were very active developing new weapons platforms. For the United States sake, I hope you’re correct.

          • simon boyland

            Fishing. The incident you are refering to is the incident involving the USS Donald Cook and a russian SU-24 carrying a device know as “Khibiny”. Now this incident has been investigated by numerous military experts and the consensus is that the SU-24 did not disable the Donald Cook, but that the Russians proclaimed it did as a form of propoganda. The incident was also investigated by the Digital Forensics Reseatch Lab and they also calculated that the Donald Cook had not been incapacitated in the way that the Russians portrayed that it had been. For what it is worth I happen to take more stock in what the Russian press says than what western media portrays. I have a personal interest in Russian military hardware and to me it would not be a surprise if Khibiny really did disable the Donald Cook’s systems. As I originally stated, my understanding is that all American military equipment is believed to be able to protect against the damage caused by an EMP attack, whereas the American nation as whole is definitely not. When I speak to people that are American I try to make them realise that the United States is really not as impenitrable as most Americans would think. As you correctly say the Russian’s and Chinese have left the US light years behind when it comes to advancement of military equipment, in the case of nuclear weapons this is even more so.

            This might sound utterly ridiculous but stop and think about what I am going to say. If a nuclear exchange were to happen then regarding to who was involved and how many missiles were used the US would actually fare far better in this scenario than if they would if an EMP device was detonated above the United States. As I stated the US military, and also the US administration has taken very big steps to protect themselves against the damage that an EMP attack would cause. But sadly that is where it ends, the United States as a whole is not protected, should an EMP attack happen over the mainland United States then I would estimate that around 80% of Americans with no EMP protection would die within the first 12 months. There would be no electricity, no sanitation for water, no medication, no transportation, no food supplies, agriculture would come to a stop etc.

            I am not American so wasn’t able to vote but I would have voted from Trump if I had been able to. He has his hands tied when it comes to the sanctions against Russia etc because if he didn’t follow orders he would be impeached, but he is sensible when it comes to the situation between Russia and the US which is why he said pre election he wanted to de-escelate the situation between Russia and the US. Now, had Hillary Clinton been elected then there was a very high likelyhood that the nukes would have been flying within the first four weeks. Most Americans are not aware of this but Russia’s strategic missile forces started deploying in July of last year I belive. the deployment involved TEL based platforms which carry RS-24 Yars and RT-2UTTH Topol M missiles. Over 100 were deployed, around 30 of the Topol M’s which carry one single 800KT warhead and over 70 of the RS-24 Yars which carries a minimum of 4 150-250KT MIRV warheads. That’s 300 missiles right there, and that doesn’t include silo based, the remaining TEL based or SLBM missiles. Had Clinton been elected then things would have turned very sour very quickly, remember she was threatening to attack Russia militarily if she “suspected” them of interference in the US election, and remember that she quite openly stated that she would have no problem issuing orders for American fighters to shoot down Russian planes over Syria, we dodged a bullet there so I personally feel there is far less chance of conflict now than there would have been previously.

            The US and Israel knows the game is up when it comes to Syria and toppling Assad, which is why there has been a massive de-escelation recently, so I hope beyond hope that nothing stupid happens now between Israel, Syria, Iran, Russia and the US that could take the whole thing global.

  • Black Swan

    ” Its an undisputed fact that more than 100 Israelis were detained for espionage in the U.S. immediately following Sept. 11th, and inexplicably deported back to Israel before charges could be filed, and more importantly before the American people were informed. ” Jack Speer Williams

    • simon boyland

      Think it was closer to 200 Israeli’s deported either in the run up to , or in the wake of the 9/11 attacks black swan. The other interesting fact which I rarely see mentioned is that of the 6,000 or so Israeli Jews who worked in or around the WTC and Pentagon only 5 were killed, 2 of which were on the “hijacked aircraft”. It has been obvious for a very long time that Israel had foreknowledge of the 9/11 attacks otherwise the “5 dancing Israeli’s” would have not been in New York to document ande record the act, so I ask the question why did the Israeli authorities not tell the US adminstration in advance ?. Israel are in this up to their eyeballs, the more people that see the truth the sooner we will stop our governments fighting proxy wars on Israels behalf.

  • Leon De Elias

    Mfing zionist thieves are behind both world war now they are warming up the third..We should pick up arms against them..

    O N L Y..