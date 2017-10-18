Israel Will Not Allow Iranian Military Presence In Syria Says Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has again reiterated that Tel Aviv will not allow Iran to establish a military presence in Syria.

He made his comments during a meeting with the Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday, a day after Israel destroyed an SA-5 anti-aircraft battery in Syria that fired on IAF planes over Lebanon.

The meeting was mainly to discuss Iran’s attempt to establish itself militarily in Syria….”Iran needs to understand that Israel will not allow this,'” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

Israel previously warned Russia of dire consequences if Iran continues to extends its reach in Syria, saying they will bomb Syrian President Bashar Assad’s palace in Damascus.

Press TV reports:

Their talks came after the Israeli military violated Syria’s territory and launched an air strike on an anti-aircraft battery in Syria in the vicinity of the Lebanese border on Monday.

In response, the Syrian army targeted an intruding warplane and forced the fighter jets to retreat.

Both Iran and Russia are supporting the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in its fight against terrorism. Iran has been providing military advisory support for the Syrian forces at the request of Damascus.

During the talks with the Russian foreign minister, Netanyahu also claimed that “Iran will have an arsenal of nuclear weapons within 8-10 years,” if Tehran’s nuclear deal with the world powers is not revised.

Netanyahu’s repeated opposition to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), between Iran and the US, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China, comes as US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he would not certify Iran’s compliance with the agreement.