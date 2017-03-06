Israeli Bulldozers & Tanks Cross Into Gaza Flattening Palestinian Land

Israeli bulldozers and military vehicles crossed the border fence into the besieged Gaza Strip on Sunday and flattened private Palestinian land.

Four Israeli armored Caterpillar D9 bulldozers, accompanied by several tanks, entered the eastern part of the town of Fukhari in Gaza’s southern governorate of Khan Yunis during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Press TV reports:

According to local sources, the invading convoy, dispatched from Israel’s Sofa military post, advanced scores of meters into the Palestinian territory along the separation fence, relying on potential support from the artillery unit being on alert inside the base.

A number of Israeli surveillance aircraft were also reported to have flown at low altitude over the area while the bulldozers were busy leveling the lands. No gunfire or shelling was reported.

The Israeli regime has long been conducting daily incursions into Gaza and in the vicinity of the so-called buffer zone, which lies on both land and sea sides of the strip.

Israeli forces often fire at those Palestinians, who work in the vicinity of the zone. Tel Aviv has not yet made clear the exact demarcation of the designated zone. The practice has in effect devastated much of the agricultural and fishing sectors of the besieged coastal enclave.

Gaza has been under an Israeli siege since June 2007. The blockade has caused a decline in the standards of living as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty.