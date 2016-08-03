Israeli Company Wants To Build Donald Trump’s Mexico Wall

An Israeli company has offered to construct the wall that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has controversially vowed to build along the US-Mexico border should he be elected president.

Magal Security Systems Ltd, which has wrapped Gaza in a fence to prevent militant attacks, has already produced and installed surveillance systems along borders and in military bases, maximum security prisons and other sensitive installations in over 75 countries

Press TV reports:

“We would join forces with a major US defense company that has experience with such projects worldwide,” Bloomberg cited Saar Koursh, the head of the Israeli Magal Security Systems Ltd., as saying on Tuesday.

“We’ve done it in the past and we would definitely want to do it,” he added, referring to the company’s construction of a “smart fence” between the Gaza Strip and Israel and other such projects.

Magal has subsidiary companies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, England, Germany, Romania and an office in China. It has also helped construct barriers between Israel and Jordan as well as Egypt.

Trump, the American Republican nominee for president, is known for his controversial and abusive remarks on various issues. The real estate mogul, who has had no background in politics, has suggested that the Mexican refugees who enter the United States illegally through the border are “rapists” and “murderers,” and has vowed to build a wall along the border to keep them out. He has said Mexico will have to pay for the construction of the wall.

“We are going to build a great border wall to stop illegal immigration, to stop the gangs and the violence, and to stop the drugs from pouring into our communities,” Trump said at the Republican National Convention on July 21.

The remarks have been met with strong criticism in the US and in Mexico.