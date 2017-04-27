Israeli Jets Strike Damascus International Airport

Israel conducted a series of overnight air strikes on an arms depot near Damascus International Airport on Thursday.

According to Syrian opposition forces, five strikes occurred near Damascus airport road, 25km from the capital.

While no official comment has been made by the Syrian government, Israel have confirmed that the incident was conducted by their military in order to stop Iran from smuggling weapons to Hezbollah.

Israeli Intelligence Minister Israel Katz told Israeli Army Radio: “I can confirm that the incident in Syria corresponds completely with Israel’s policy to act to prevent Iran’s smuggling of advanced weapons via Syria to Hezbollah … Naturally, I don’t want to elaborate on this.

“The prime minister has said that whenever we receive intelligence that indicated an intention to transfer advanced weapons to Hezbollah, we will act.” Katz added.

Allegedly video of the #Damascus International Airport tonight on fire after what are claimed to be Israeli airstrikes. pic.twitter.com/jftHcxtyQ2 — Vince Beshara (@Jacm212) April 27, 2017

Al Jazeera reports:

Reuters news agency, citing an intelligence source, said the depot that was targeted handles a significant amount of weapons that Tehran, a major regional ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, sends regularly by air.

The source said the arms depot gets a major part of the weapons supplied to an array of Iranian backed armed groups, led by Hezbollah, which have thousands of fighters engaged in battle against Syrian rebels.

Rami Abdurrahman, head of the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the blasts were heard across the capital, jolting residents awake.

Activist-operated Diary of a Mortar, which reports from Damascus, said the explosions near the airport road were followed by flames rising above the area.

Previous Israeli strikes

In May 2013 Israel struck three areas in Damascus suburbs, allegedly to destroy Iranian rockets being delivered to Hezbollah. Damascus airport was also hit by Israel in May 2013.

The Syrian army said on January 13, 2016 that Israel had targeted the Mezze military airbase. Mezze airbase is just a few kilometers from the presidential palace.

Israel has in the past targeted Hezbollah positions inside Syria where Iranian backed groups are heavily involved in the fighting.

The Syrian government warned in January that it would retaliate against any attack targeting its own areas.

Hezbollah-linked Al-Manar TV channel said the dawn raid struck fuel tanks and a warehouse near Damascus International Airport and that it was probably the result of an Israeli strike.

It added that initial indications were that the blast had caused only material damage and not deaths.