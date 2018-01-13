Israeli Military Shoot Palestinian Toddler In The Head As ‘Training Practise’

A three-year-old Palestinian boy was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers who say they were conducting ‘training practise’ in the occupied West Bank city of Tubas.

Middleeastmonitor.com reports:

According to a statement by the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health, the child was hit in the head with live bullets. He was taken to Rafidia Surgical hospital in Nablus.

She pointed out that the child’s relatives told “medical staff that he was shot during IDF training in the area.”

“The health situation of the injured child is stable,” the ministry said.

The Israeli military frequently conducts training in Palestinian communities in Tubas, the Jordan Valley of the occupied West Bank, Hebron, and several other areas. Palestinians are often forced to abandon their homes to make way for the training sessions.