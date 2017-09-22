Israeli Warplanes Attack Site Near Damascus Airport

Israeli warplanes have reportedly bombed an area near Damascus international airport in Syria.



According to various reports, at least two missiles were fired in the third attack in as many weeks by Israeli military on targets associated with Hezbollah.

RT reports:

Israeli forces are reported to have carried out attacks from outside the Syrian border early on Friday, according to the Lebanese Al Mayadeen. It said the strike led to a fire, with no casualties or disruptions at Damascus International Airport reported.

Pictures allegedly showing the moment of the attack have emerged online on Arab and Hebrew-language social media.

عاجل || مصادر #ريف_دمشق_الآنالعدو الصهيوني يستهدف من خارج الأجواء محيط مطار دمشق الدولي _المصادر: نشوب حريق بالمكان ا… Posted by ‎ريف دمشق الآن‎ on Thursday, September 21, 2017

According to Israeli media reports, there were three separate strikes.

לפי שעה, שתיקה רועמת מצד משטר אסד ושות' ביחס לדיווחים לא מאומתים הלילה על עוד תקיפה ישראלית הפעם ליד נמל התעופה הבינ"ל של דמשק. #שנה_חדשה pic.twitter.com/QBK44cZqgC — roi kais (@kaisos1987) September 22, 2017

Meanwhile, footage that reportedly captured Syria’s air defense forces responding to the strike was uploaded on Facebook. The air defense forces are said to have shot down one of the missiles.

خاص سوريه ببساطه، قبل قليل فيديو للحظه إطلاق صاروخ من قبل الدفاع الجوي السوري مستهدفا طائره معاديه Posted by Syria simply on Thursday, September 21, 2017

An Israeli military spokeswoman refused to comment, saying the military does “not respond to such reports.” The Syrian authorities and Hezbollah are yet to confirm the attack.

Earlier this month, Damascus reported an Israeli plane launching several projectiles. The missiles targeted Syrian Army positions near the city of Masyaf in Hama province, killing two servicemen, according to the Syrian general command.

Israeli forces have targeted arms convoys of the Syrian military and Hezbollah, Israel’s Lebanon-based adversary, about 100 times over the past five years.