Ivana Trump Says Donald’s New Wife Is Not First Lady Material

The ex- wife of presidential candidate Donald Trump, is supportive of his presidential aspirations, but is not endorsing Donald’s wife as First Lady



Ivana Trump says she would have made a better first lady than Trump’s third and current wife, Melania.

Czech born Ivana supports Trump’s Presidential bid but says that he needs to surround himself with the right people, something that he failed to do when he fell out of love with her and met his second wife, actress Marla Maples in the early 90’s.

Ivana was told at a recent party in New York that she would have been a good First Lady.

According to the New York Daily News, she laughed and replied: ‘Yes, but the problem is, what is he going to do with his third wife?’

Referring to Melania Trump, Ivana continued: ‘She can’t talk, she can’t give a speech, she doesn’t go to events, she doesn’t want to be involved.’

Melania, 45, has been surprisingly quiet in Trump’s presidential campaign so far, especially considering that she is used to being in the limelight from her time as a model.

She made a rare appearance at the Republican debate on Wednesday alongside most of the Trump family.

Afterwards Mrs Trump told reporters that her husband ‘did a fantastic job’ and that he should ‘keep tough, and smart, and keep going’.

In 2011, when Trump was thought to be readying a challenge to President Obama, Melania was asked whether she was prepared to be First Lady.

With her husband standing next to her, she coyly replied: ‘Well, we’ll see what happens.’

Ivana also said Trump would be a successful President and backed him to win the Republican nomination.

‘He’ll be a great President,’ she said. ‘He’ll surround himself with the right people. He was always meant to be a politician.’

She added that she had backed Trump to run for President in the 1980s, but ‘then he got involved with Marla Maples and America hated him’.

Trump was married to Czech Ivana from 1997 to 1991, when they divorced following rumors he was having an affair with Ms Maples.