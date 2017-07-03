Ivanka, Kusher Secretly Meet With George Soros At Hamptons Party

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner were filmed secretly meeting up with billionaire elitist George Soros during a Hamptons party on Saturday.

The first daughter and the real estate developer met with both George Soros and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer at former WaPo editor Lally Weymouth’s Southampton home on Saturday.

As we previously reported, Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner has been exposed as having a secret business relationship with the billionaire Democrat.

According to financial disclosure forms released earlier this year, Kushner’s real-estate finance company called Cadre ended up borrowing $250 million from Soros in 2016.

Kusher came under fire for not disclosing the business relationship with the left-wing billionaire, who has been very vocal about destroying the Trump presidency in the last few months.

Thehill.com reports:

Kushner and Trump are both advisers to President Trump. Soros, a major donor to Democratic causes and an ardent opponent of Trump, has been accused by a number of Republicans of funding anti-Trump protesters.

Other guests at the party included White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), billionaire GOP donor Charles Koch, former New York City police commissioner Bill Bratton and business mogul and longtime Trump friend Carl Icahn, according to Politico.

Weymouth’s brother, former Washington Post publisher Don Graham, reportedly made a speech about Weymouth’s birthday Monday and touted the upcoming Steven Spielberg film on the Post’s publication of the Pentagon Papers.

The director also attended the party.