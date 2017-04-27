Ivanka Trump Begs Dad To Allow Islamic Extremists Into America

Ivanka Trump has admitted to begging her dad to allow Islamic extremists to enter America as part of an outreach program to the Muslim community.

Ivanka told NBC that she asked President Trump to grant all Syrian refugees seeking entry into the U.S. permission to enter – regardless of any potential security threats they pose.

Politico.com reports:

The president has argued that such refugees represent a national security threat because they provide easy camouflage for terrorists seeking to enter the U.S. But in her NBC interview, Ivanka Trump said allowing refugees into the U.S. should be a component of a larger plan to address the situation in Syria.

“I think there is a global humanitarian crisis that’s happening, and we have to come together, and we have to solve it,” Ivanka Trump told NBC News reporter Hallie Jackson.

“Does that include opening the border to Syrian refugees in the U.S.?” Jackson replied.

“That has to be part of the discussion, but that’s not going to be enough in and of itself,” the first daughter responded.

While the president has been unwilling to allow Syrian refugees into the U.S., he has called for the creation of safe zones and earlier this month, launched a cruise missile strike against Syria’s military in response to a chemical weapon attack in a rebel-controlled region of the country. Eric Trump, one of the president’s sons who controls the family’s vast business empire, said that it was his sister Ivanka Trump who had used her influence to help compel the president to launch the strikes.

“Ivanka is a mother of three kids and she has influence. I’m sure she said: ‘Listen, this is horrible stuff,’” Eric Trump said in an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

In an interview with reporters on Tuesday, Ivanka Trump said her brother had offered a “flawed interpretation” of how the missile strike decision was reached, although she did say that she offered her opinion, which matched that of her father’s, on the issue.