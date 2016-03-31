The U.S. military have launched Jade Helm 16 – otherwise known as UWEX 16 – a military exercise to prepare troops for an American civil war.

These latest exercises follow last year’s Jade Helm 15 exercises which some feared were being used as a means to introduce martial law in America.

According to an anonymous tip off, Jade Helm 16 appears to be about controlling the nation’s food supply.

Thecommonsenseshow.com reports:

I have learned from reliable sources that Jade Helm 16 is also about controlling the shipment of all food. If one thinks this sounds outrageous, stay tuned, because the circumstantial evidence clearly points in this direction.

I received this email on Friday, Feb. 5, 2016.

To the staff of The Common sense show:

My cousin is deployed in Army Spec. Ops at Ft. Bragg. He is going to be expected to take part in guerrilla warfare drills against rogue military forces. After arriving at Ft. Bragg, he was still permitted to leave the base. We live in Texas and drove to meet him. When we went to lunch. he had all of use leave our cell phones in the car and we walked a block to eat dinner. He said that they were beginning to receive briefings about taking on rogue military units in a guerrilla war scenario. He assumes they are American military units, but they were not told that when he was presented with their newly created training specs.

He has a role in this exercise, but I will not reveal the nature, as we do not identify him. He said he is being moved from Ft. Bragg to another base that has not yet been identified. He suspects that it is in the area because their deployment gear remains the same. He told us that he fears the drill could go live for many reasons…

I first reported on Jade Helm 16 (i.e. UWEX 16) last fall. I resurfaced the issue in February 2016. Nobody seems to care, nor do the want to hear about it. However, recent revelations may begin to get the attention of the American people. The following, however, may get your attention.

The United States Recent Role in Promoting Food Instability

Recent current events have demonstrated how the Obama administration is posturing to control the food supply with the ultimate goal of regaining control of the American people and undoing the damage caused by Trump.

In November’s 2014, the controversy surrounding the $36 reduction in food stamp entitlements continues to settle in, reports covering the past several months, regarding the government spending over $80 million to protect its own buildings from food stamp rioters, continues to concern those who are following the rapid increases in food prices across the planet.

Additionally, and presently, one million of the nation’s poorest people will be cut off SNAP (formerly known as the Food Stamp Program) over the course of 2016, due to the return in many areas of a three-month limit on SNAP benefits for unemployed adults aged 18-49 who aren’t disabled or raising minor children. The new federal regulations call for individuals to lose their food assistance benefits after three months regardless of how hard they are looking for work. The impact will mostly be felt in the 22 states that are adopting the new federal guidelines to the letter of the law.

Is this the way that this administration is preparing for the coming food riots? The food riots being practiced for in Jade Helm 16.

The Government’s Historical Overview of the Control of Food

In December, 1974, National Security Council directed by Henry Kissinger completed a classified study entitled, “National Security Study Memorandum 200: Implications of Worldwide Population Growth for U.S. Security and Overseas Interests.”The study was based upon the unproven claims that population growth in Lesser Developed Countries (LDC) constituted a serious risk to America’s national security.

In November of 1975, President Ford, based upon the tenets of NSSM 200 outlined a classified plan to forcibly reduce population growth in LDC countries through birth control, war and famine. Ford’s new national security adviser, Brent Scowcroft, in conjunction with CIA Director, George H. W. Bush, were tasked with implementing the plan and the secretaries of state, treasury, defense, and agriculture assisted in the implementation of these insane genocidal plans. Today, we also see the manifestation of NSSM 200 through Bill Gates’ eugenics policies of mass sterilizations and vaccinations on the continent of Africa.

NSSM 200 formally raised the question, “Would food be considered to be an instrument of national power? … Is the U.S. prepared to accept food rationing to help people who can’t/won’t control their population growth?” Kissinger has answered these questions when he stated that he was predicting a series of contrived famines, created by mandatory programs and this would make exclusive reliance on birth control programs unnecessary in this modern day application of eugenics in a scheme that would allow Henry to have his cake and eat it too in that the world would finally be rid of the “useless eaters!”

That Was Then and This Is Now

Third world population control, using food as one of the primary weapons, has long been a matter of official covert national policy and a portion of President Obama’s Executive Order (EO 13603), National Defense Resources Preparedness is a continuation of that policy. Only now, the intended targets are not the LDC’s but, instead, the targets are the American people. With one out of six Americans on food stamps, and a reduction of these benefits under way, the policy of using food as a weapon against the American people already has a significant beachhead.

With the stroke of his pen, Obama has total and absolute control over all food where his EO 13603 states:

e) “Food resources” means all commodities and products, (simple, mixed, or compound), or complements to such commodities or products, that are capable of being ingested by either human beings or animals, irrespective of other uses to which such commodities or products may be put, at all stages of processing from the raw commodity to the products thereof in vendible form for human or animal consumption. “Food resources” also means potable water packaged in commercially marketable containers, all starches, sugars, vegetable and animal or marine fats and oils, seed, cotton, hemp, and flax fiber, but does not mean any such material after it loses its identity as an agricultural commodity or agricultural product.

(f) “Food resource facilities” means plants, machinery, vehicles (including on farm), and other facilities required for the production, processing, distribution, and storage (including cold storage) of food resources, and for the domestic distribution of farm equipment and fertilizer…”

This unconstitutional EO is particularly disturbing in that it clearly states that the government has control over anything that is “capable of being ingested by either human beings or animals…” If you thought that you and Fido were going to get through the coming food crisis by storing and consuming dog food, think again.

Conclusion

How will farmers maintain the nation’s food supply when all fertilizer, their farm equipment and all of their vehicles are under the control of one power-hungry President? The criminal elite always seem to be one step ahead.

Jade Helm 16, with the assistance of foreign troops is training not only to arrest dissidents, subjugate rogue American military units who will not be on board with the increasing level of tyranny, they are also preparing to weaponize food as a means of political control in the face of the new American populism.

If you are wondering how bad it can get, you may wish to read about How Stalin killed 28,000 people per day in Ukraine by starving them to death. What was their crime? Well, they must have had a Ukranian version of Donald Trump. They wanted independence from Stalin and that is when Stalin imposed theHolomodor. Think God, gold, food, water and guns.