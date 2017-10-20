Disgraced James Comey To Be Disbarred Following False Testimony

Former FBI director James Comey is set to have his license to practise law revoked following false testimony given to Congress earlier this year.

Ty Clevenger, the brave lawyer who has worked relentlessly to get Hillary and several members of her campaign staff disbarred, has set his sights on Comey and filed a bar grievance in New York this week. He has accused Comey of lying to Congress and destroying evidence in the Clinton email scandal, in a move that could result in Comey being disbarred.

Ty Clevenger filed the grievance in New York, where Mr. Comey was a former U.S. attorney and is licensed to practice law.

Mr. Clevenger said Mr. Comey’s testimony to Congress that he did not predetermine the outcome of the FBI’s probe into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is belied by revelations this week that he in fact started drafting an exoneration months before even speaking with Mrs. Clinton.

“Insofar as Mr. Comey gave materially false testimony to Congress, it appears that he violated Rules 1.0(w), 3.3(a)(1), and 8.4 of the New York Rules of Professional Conduct,” Mr. Clevenger wrote.

Zerohedge.com reports: Clevenger also asked to renew grievances in New York against former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, saying that Comey’s claim that she tried to pressure him to downplay the Clinton probe should subject her to scrutiny.

As you may recall, Clevenger is also the lawyer who convinced Maryland judge Paul Harris Jr. to order the Maryland state bar to investigate former Hillary aides David Kendall, Cheryl Mills and Heather Samuelson for their efforts in allegedly helping Hillary “destroy evidence.”

A Maryland judge ordered the state bar to open an investigation Monday into the three lawyers who helped former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to delete her private emails.

Circuit Judge Paul F. Harris Jr. said the complaints lodged against David E. Kendall, Cheryl Mills and Heather Samuelson were “egregious” and said the state bar couldn’t brush them aside by calling them “frivolous.”

“There are allegations of destroying evidence,” Judge Harris said at a hearing Monday morning, where he said the state’s rules require the bar to conduct investigations no matter who raises the complaint, and can’t brush accusations aside.

“I just think this is a rather easy decision at this point,” he said. “The court is ordering bar counsel to investigate.”

So what say you? Is this all a waste of time or are the Clintons the only ones who can perpetually avoid punishment for their scandals?