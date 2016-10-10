Latest

Video: When False Flags Don’t Fly

Posted on October 10, 2016 by Carol Adl in Conspiracies // 0 Comments

Video: When False Flags Don't Fly

In the video below, James Corbett talks about staged events, otherwise known as false flags.

Those who have studied history know that nothing invigorates and empowers an authoritarian regime more than a spectacular act of violence, some sudden and senseless loss of life that allows the autocrat to stand on the smoking rubble and identify himself as the hero. It is at moments like this that the public—still in shock from the horror of the tragedy that has just unfolded before them—can be led into the most ruthless despotism: despotism that now bears the mantle of “security.”

Acts of terror and violence never benefit the average man or woman. They only ever benefit those in positions of power.

 


Transcript and references:

https://www.corbettreport.com/articles/20100419_false_flags.htm

The Corbett Report

Carol Adl

Carol Adl

Writer at Your News Wire
Carol Adl

Latest posts by Carol Adl (see all)

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire