Video: When False Flags Don’t Fly

In the video below, James Corbett talks about staged events, otherwise known as false flags.

Those who have studied history know that nothing invigorates and empowers an authoritarian regime more than a spectacular act of violence, some sudden and senseless loss of life that allows the autocrat to stand on the smoking rubble and identify himself as the hero. It is at moments like this that the public—still in shock from the horror of the tragedy that has just unfolded before them—can be led into the most ruthless despotism: despotism that now bears the mantle of “security.”

Acts of terror and violence never benefit the average man or woman. They only ever benefit those in positions of power.

Transcript and references:

https://www.corbettreport.com/articles/20100419_false_flags.htm

The Corbett Report