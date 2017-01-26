Latest

James Franco Claims He Attempted Suicide After Trump’s Election

Posted on January 26, 2017

Hollywood actor-and-director James Franco claims the election of Donald Trump affected him so badly that he was driven to attempt suicide.

I mean, I’ve been reacting really badly!” Franco told the Daily Beast in an interview to promote his latest film, I Am Michael. “I’ve spiraled into a depression and I’ve been questioning everything that I am, and how I’ve been doing things.”

The arrival of I Am Michael—a film that needs heavy promotion—in theaters and on-demand seems to have helped take Franco’s mind off his psychological suffering and put an end to his wallowing in self-pity.

Franco is currently making the media rounds to promote the bio drama, which follows a gay activist who rejects his homosexuality after accepting God.

During the election campaign the 38-year-old Hollywood darling endorsed Hillary Clinton via a parody video of the famous Dos Equis beer “Most Interesting Man in the World” commercials.

She’s the most interesting woman in the world,” Franco says in the ad, which first appeared on his personal Instagram page.

I don't usually endorse candidates, but when I do they're extraordinary #MostInterestingWoman

A video posted by James Franco (@jamesfrancotv) on

