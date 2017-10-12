James Van Der Beek: ‘Hollywood Is A Vampiric Pedo Prison’

Hollywood is a prison run by pedophiles who prey on the young like vampires, according to Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek.

Van Der Beek, an actor and producer, has taken to Twitter to reveal he was also a victim of sexual harassment by Hollywood executives, who systematically target young stars – including the very young.

Relating his personal experiences, and expressing support for the women who have spoken up about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct, Van Der Beek said he’d been targeted older men as a young actor.

“I’ve had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men,” the former Dawson’s Creek star wrote on Twitter.

“I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger… I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle. There’s a power dynamic that’s impossible to overcome.”

What Weinstein is being accused of is criminal. What he’s admitted to is unacceptable – in any industry. I applaud everybody speaking out. — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

Slamming those who were questioning the motives of the women who had spoken up about Weinstein, James Van Der Beek described the producer’s behavior as “criminal.”

He added: “for anyone brushing off harassment as ‘boys being boys’ … What Weinstein is being accused of is criminal.”

I’ve had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger… — James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017

Van Der Beek was a Hollywood golden boy when he was young, starring in Dawson’s Creek and going on to feature in major motion pictures. He’s far from the only star to speak out about abuse at the hands of Hollywood executives.

Elijah Wood has also claimed Hollywood is in the grip of a child sexual abuse scandal.

The actor who played Frodo Baggins in the Lord Of The Rings said that Hollywood has been been gripped by cases of sexual abuse similar to the Jimmy Savile scandal in Britain — and that the child abuse is “still happening”.

He told the Sunday Times that there were “a lot of vipers in this industry…there is darkness in the underbelly”.

He also said that his mother had protected him from abuse when he became an actor at the age of eight years old but said other young actors had been “preyed upon”.

Actor Corey Feldman has also claimed that paedophilia is a prevalent problem in Hollywood and that he’d “love to name names.”

“But unfortunately California conveniently enough has a statute of limitations that prevents that from happening. Because if I were to go and mention anybody’s name I would be the one that would be in legal problems and I’m the one that would be sued.” he said.

The 44-year-old best known for his roles in The Goonies and The Lost Boys, reiterated Elijah Woods’ recent warnings about child sex abuse in Hollywood.