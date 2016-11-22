Japan: 5.7 Magnitude Aftershock Strikes Fukushima

Following yesterdays 7.3 earthquake off the coast of Fukushima an aftershock measuring up to 5.7 on the Richter scale has struck the area.

There have been conflicting reports as to the magnitude of today’s aftershock, but no reports of any damage so far.

According to RT Japan’s Meteorological Agency stated that it was 5.7 with its epicenter located off the coast of the Fukushima Prefecture at a depth of 30km.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), however, recorded the shock at 5.2, with a depth of 10km.

Authorities instructed residents in coastal areas to evacuate to higher ground following yesterdays quake and hundreds of schools were closed.

Over 3,000 people fled to evacuation centers in Fukushima Prefecture and at least 14 were injured

The cooling system of a reactor at the Fukushima nuclear power building at the Fukushima No. 2 power plant stopped working after the earthquake but was restarted about 100 minutes later, according to operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency said the strong earthquake was itself an aftershock of the magnitude 9.0 earthquake that triggered a deadly tsunami in the same region in 2011.

The agency also warned that another large quake could hit in the next few days and have urged residents to remain cautious for about a week.