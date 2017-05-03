Investigators: Jared Kushner In Secret Business Deal With George Soros

President Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner has been exposed as having a secret business relationship with billionaire George Soros.

According to financial disclosure forms, Kushner failed to disclose his owneship in a real-estate finance company that he co-owns with George Soros. He also deliberately withheld information about a $1 billion dollar loan.

Dailycaller.com reports:

The Real Deal, a New York real estate news site, reported in January that Soros provided Cadre — the company owned by Trump’s senior adviser — with a $250 million line of credit. That appears to confirm Business Insider’s reporting in 2016 that an unnamed, wealthy New York-based family opened up a $250 million line of credit to Cadre. Soros lives in New York.

That Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, wasn’t open about his business dealings with Soros — a left-wing billionaire funding activists fiercely opposed to the president’s agenda — is unlikely to go over well with Trump’s base.

Kushner’s ownership stake in real-estate startup Cadre makes him business parters with Soros, Peter Thiel and other billionaires, as well as Goldman Sachs, according to the Journal.

Jamie Gorelick, a lawyer for Kushner, told the Journal that the president’s son-in-law discussed his stake in Cadre with the Office of Government Ethics and also “resigned from Cadre’s board, assigned his voting rights, and reduced his ownership share,” the Journal reported, adding that Kushner is expected to make public a new, revised financial disclosure form.

The White House did not immediately respond to TheDC’s request for comment.

Kushner has taken on increased responsibilities within the Trump White House in recent months, while Steve Bannon, the populist former head of Breitbart News, has seen his role in the West Wing diminished.