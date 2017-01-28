Jeff Bridges: “I’m Rooting For Trump”

Jeff Bridges has a message for all Americans – stop whining, stop being aggressive, and work with President Trump to “make the most beautiful existence that we can.“

In an interview with CNN Money on Thursday, Jeff Bridges urged American liberals to “put a check” on all of the aggression and intolerance, and come together to find a way to move forward.

Daring to go against the sheeplike groupthink of his Hollywood peers, the Big Lebowski star said that strong opinions, one way or the other, are great, but there is a limit.

“This aggression will not stand,” he said.

“We point fingers at people, we point fingers at [Donald] Trump, he points fingers at people. How are we going to come together and realize that we’re on this little dust speck in space, you know?” Bridges told CNN. “Things are finite here, you know. How are we going to work together to make the most beautiful existence that we can, you know?”

Among the conceits that Bridges is demanding an end to is the liberal position of “being so sure that Trump is an a**hole and that he’s going to be terrible.”

“You can have very strong opinions, but to go after this peace and this beauty that we’re after I think we gotta show up and give a little space for something beautiful to bloom out of it,” he said.

“As the Dude might say, ‘this aggression will not stand,’” he added.

The new administration’s first week in office appears to have changed Bridges’ mind about the new President and leader of the free world.

In June, the Oscar-winner said in an interview that he was “fascinated” by the then-candidate, but did not “dig Trump or follow what he has to say.”

“I don’t go the Trump way,” he told the Daily Beast.

But in an interview shortly after November’s election, Bridges said he would wait to see how Trump’s presidency proceeded, and said he found the president’s unpredictability “appealing.”

“I was pleased to hear his acceptance speech,” he explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Talking about unpredictability, who would have thought that he would be praising Hillary Clinton and thanking her for her wonderful work after trashing her and inviting all of the people who didn’t vote for him, that he’d be looking for guidance from these people, all of these wonderful things?

“I’m rooting for the guy, but we’ll see how it all goes.”