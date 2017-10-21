AG Jeff Sessions Accused Of Covering-Up Clinton-Uranium Scandal

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been accused of covering up the crimes of Bill and Hillary Clinton by refusing to lift a gag order on a key witness to the Uranium One scandal.

Speaking to Fox Business News’ Lou Dobbs, Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer claims that Sessions is blocking a Clinton-Russia informant from coming forward.

Here is my interview fm this evening with @loudobbs: Sessions refuses to lift gag order on Clinton-Russia informant https://t.co/P163euG7w7 — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) October 20, 2017

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: On the Shaffer-Dobbs exchange, Rick Wells writes:

Shaffer notes, “There’s nothing legally holding this guy back except this so-called agreement.” He says her attorney is adamant that, “This guy has the goods, he has critical information necessary for both Congress to do its appropriate oversight role.”

He says, “Frankly, Lou, what I think the Department of Justice is afraid of and the FBI is, they are going to be shown to have taken a side and acted politically behind the scenes when factually the evidence was clear that certain members of the Barack Obama administration not only abetted the Russians taking control of a critical national resource…”

Dobbs interrupts, “No, I understand why the Obama administration wouldn’t want this informant speaking. I understand why they’ve even gone to the extent of, apparently, constructing a non-disclosure that has criminal penalties, which is to the knowledge as I understand it of nearly every attorney, never been done before. Usually it’s civil penalties.”

He continues, “I don’t understand why Jeff Sessions, the Attorney General of the Trump Justice Department isn’t lifting that non-disclosure right now and freeing this informant to tell the Judiciary Committee, the Intelligence Committees and indeed, the American people everything he knows about what is, appears to be, one of the or the most extraordinary cover ups in this country’s history.”

While Sessions appears to be putting the breaks on the investigation, John Solomon announced Thursday on Hannity that the House Intelligence Committee is now investigating the matter.

This scandal keeps getting murkier by the day.

As TheGateway Pundit previously reported. Bill Clinton sought the State Department’s permission to meet with a top Russian nuclear official as the Obama administration decided whether or not to approve the Uranium One deal.

The Hill reports:

As he prepared to collect a $500,000 payday in Moscow in 2010, Bill Clinton sought clearance from the State Department to meet with a key board director of the Russian nuclear energy firm Rosatom — which at the time needed the Obama administration’s approval for a controversial uranium deal, government records show.

Arkadi Dvorkovich, a top aide to then-Russian President Dmitri Medvedev and one of the highest-ranking government officials to serve on Rosatom’s board of supervisors, was listed on a May 14, 2010 email as one of 15 Russians the former president wanted to meet during a late June 2010 trip, the documents show.

“In the context of a possible trip to Russia at the end of June, WJC is being asked to see the business/government folks below. Would State have concerns about WJC seeing any of these folks,” Clinton Foundation foreign policy adviser Amitabh Desai wrote the State Department on May 14, 2010, using the former president’s initials and forwarding the list of names to Mrs. Clinton’s team.

When the request went unanswered by State, a Clinton aide followed up.

“Dear Jake, we urgently need feedback on this. Thanks, Ami.” an aide to Bill Clinton emailed in June.

According to The Hill‘s John Solomon, it appears Clinton did not meet with the Russian official in the end.

“Requests of this type were run by the State Department as a matter of course. This was yet another one of those instances. Ultimately, President Clinton did not meet with these people,” Angel Urena, a spokesperson for Clinton, told The Hill.

However, a very important question is left unanswered — why on earth would the former President of the United States want to meet a Russian nuclear official?

In another statement to The Hill, Hillary Clinton spokesperson Nick Merrill dismisses the Uranium One scandal as fake news. “At every turn this storyline has been debunked on the merits. Its roots are with a project shepherded by Steve Bannon, which should tell you all you need to know,” Merrill told The Hill.

“This latest iteration is simply more of the right doing Trump’s bidding for him to distract from his own Russia problems, which are real and a grave threat to our national security.

Circa reporter Sara Carter reveals APCO Worldwide Inc., a consulting firm with ties to the Clinton family, lobbied on behalf of Russian nuclear giant TENEX in relation to the Uranium One deal.