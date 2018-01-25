Jeff Sessions Launches DoJ Probe Into FBI ‘Secret Society’

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has vowed to drain the “secret society” swamp operating within the FBI and find the “missing” Peter Strzok/Lisa Page text messages.

As the Deep State freaks out that it cannot control public demands to #ReleaseTheMemo, multiple fronts are opening up, as the scale of the criminal conspiracy against President Trump continues to be widen as more is exposed.

One aspect of this is the focus on text messages sent between FBI Agent Peter Strzok, and DOJ Lawyer Lisa Page.

Strzok and Page both had to be FIRED from Mueller’s team when their total partisan hostility towards President Trump was exposed with the release of SOME of their text messages. What we have already proves there was a “insurance policy”, the FAKE NEWS Fusion GPS Russian Dossier, but ALSO we now know they literally talked of “a secret society” within the FBI the day after Trump’s election.

We take this to mean a conspiracy inside the FBI and DOJ to manipulate against the Trump Presidency using any means necessary, fair and foul. Former FBI Director James Comey and Andrew McCabe are certain to be been involved.

In a shocking development, the FBI suddenly claims to have lost 5 months’ worth of TEXTS between Strzok and Page. This stretches ALL credibility.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has responded. He says there are over 50,000 missing texts.

And Session’s isn’t taking that lying down. Suddenly, he is making his move, and announces a DOJ probe of the FBI!

“We will leave no stone unturned to confirm with certainty why these text messages are not now available to be produced and will use every technology available to determine whether the missing text messages are recoverable from another source,” Sessions said in a statement.

Indeed, the filibuster of deniability from the FBI can only work when other aspects of the Government don’t contradict them. The enforcers seem to have lost their aura of menace when the FBI is being shown to have been so totally corrupt, not on street level, not the many agents who work tirelessly to get bad guys off the streets, but at the top. Political appointments and greasers, the Comey’s, Muellers and Strzok’s, have been caught out fixing to clear one candidate and smear the other at any cost.

We are well into territory of SEDITION and MISPRISON OF TREASON.

Former US Attorney JoeDiGenova has been taking to the airwaves to back the seriousness of all this. Here he discusses the Strzok/Page conversation and the wider conspiracy to commit sedition inside the FBI.

And most damning of all? The FBI is boldly trying to get away with claiming they lost 5 months’ worth of the Strzok/Page texts from the very day Bob Mueller was appointed Special Prosecutor!

Could Mueller himself be in the “secret society?” Most likely!

The whole business STINKS and not even the wildest coincidence theorist from Snopes can make this scale of scandal go away, even though the scandal itself is just a offshoot to the far greater Deep State exposure that will explode WHEN, not if, the House Intelligence Committee memo is released.

And to finish on that note, a tantalising hint from Q-Anon: