Jennifer Garner Switches Allegiance To Trump, Hollywood Outraged

Former Democratic Party donor Jennifer Garner has delivered a ringing endorsement of President Trump, promising to help him deliver on campaign promises he made to working class Americans.

“I’m looking forward to helping him make good on what they saw as promises, a mandate from him, that he was going to make their lives better,” Garner told the Washington Post.

Proving she is not as out-of-touch as her Hollywood peers, the West Virginia born actress said, “If he’s willing to help the poor kids who got him elected, then let’s do it. They certainly think he’s going to.”

“People felt like Trump really understood them, that he was going to come in and create jobs for them,” Garner said. “They felt like they needed something to just turn everything upside down.”

Noting that her native West Virginia overwhelmingly voted for Trump, Garner said she felt inspired to lobby for policies that would bring jobs back to those economically devastated communities – and she believes President Trump will deliver on his campaign promises.

While many A-listers in Hollywood “want to turn their back to this administration,” and deliver sanctimonious speeches from high altars at awards ceremonies, Garner said she sees things differently.

“Send me a ticket to Mar-a-Lago. I’m ready to go down and have a steak and a good chat,” she joked. “I really think it’s great, if he’s willing to help the poor kids who got him elected.”

Jennifer Garner’s constructive and open-minded attitude is striking, particularly considering her Democratic Party affiliations. During the election campaign she hosted a high-profile fundraiser for Hillary Clinton, and in 2012 she donated $12,500 to Barack Obama’s Victory Fund.

But the 44-year-old actress’s loyalty is to the United States and everyday Americans. She spent the weekend meeting with top Capitol Hill staff members, and booked a sit-down meeting with Ivanka Trump to discuss child care.

As one of the few liberals who can see through the mainstream media’s hatchet jobs on President Trump, Jennifer Garner is excited to work with her new President to help him fulfill his campaign promises to help those suffering in areas devastated by years of poor economic policy.