Jeremy Corbyn Vows To Destroy The Elite’s “Rigged Game”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has vowed to destroy the elite’s rigged system and hand power back to the people, in a powerful general election speech on Thursday.

Corbyn told an audience that the June 8 election would defy the expectations of the British establishment and bring an end to the old world order as we know it.

“It’s a rigged system set up by the wealth extractors for the wealth extractors. They have created a cosy cartel which rigs the system in favour of a few powerful and wealthy individuals and corporations,” he said to the crowd before they erupted into thunderous applause.

Corbyn warned that he would not play the establishment rules, saying “they say I don’t play by the rules – their rules. We can’t win, they say, because we don’t play their game.They’re quite right I don’t. And a Labour government elected on 8 June won’t play by their rules.”

Corbyn's first speech: He will fight against the corrupt Establishment Posted by The People's Britain on Thursday, April 20, 2017

BBC News reports:

He added that those rules “have created a cosy cartel which rigs the system in favour of a few powerful and wealthy individuals and corporations”.

Mr Corbyn said: “It’s a rigged system set up by the wealth extractors for the wealth extractors.”

The Labour leader singled out tycoon Sir Philip Green, who faced heavy criticism over the BHS pensions saga, and Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley in his speech, saying they should be “worried about a Labour government”.

The Conservatives seized on Mr Corbyn’s response to the Brexit question after his speech.

Conservative Party chairman Patrick McLoughlin said: “This is yet more evidence of chaos from Jeremy Corbyn and Labour. It shows they can’t provide the strong and stable leadership Britain needs at this serious moment in our history.”

On a campaign visit to Enfield, Mrs May indicated she would stick to the government’s target of reducing net migration – 273,000 according to the latest figures – to below 100,000.

She said it was important to have sustainable migration numbers, adding: “We believe sustainable numbers are the tens of thousands.”