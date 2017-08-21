The King Of Comedy Jerry Lewis Dies Aged 91

August 21, 2017 Edmondo Burr Editor's Picks 1

Jerry Lewis

The king of comedy Jerry Lewis died of old age at his family home on Sunday, leaving behind an empty world filled with serious people with long faces.

Jerry Lewis was 91. The comic genius made the world laugh for 70 years.

Lewis’s role in his finest film performance ‘The King of Comedy’ demonstrated his least notable funny character, but gave a glimpse into the real world of comedy and the merciless king who ruled over it.

Jerry LewisSputnik reports:

Born in 1926 in Newark, New Jersey, Lewis first rose to fame in his 20s, shortly after World War II, with his nightclub act opposite crooner Dean Martin, who played the unflappable straight man to Lewis’s antics. Their meteoric rise hinged on their chemistry as performers — ‘sex and slapstick,’ Lewis would call it: Martin’s unstoppable cool, Lewis’s uncontainable comedy.

The two starred in more than a dozen movies together before their split in 1956. Lewis would go on to appear in dozens more as a solo star, including his biggest hit, 1963’s “The Nutty Professor.” He was also a writer and director.

From 1966 to 2010, Lewis hosted the annual Labor Day Muscular Dystrophy Telethon, an event that could run up to 21 hours and featured interviews by Lewis, skits and musical performances. A Los Angeles Times article from 2011, the year after Lewis last hosted the event, reported that Lewis’s telethons had helped raise more than $2.5 billion for research into the disease.

Lewis was given the French Legion of Honor award in 1984 — the comedian was appreciated in France long after his slapstick appeal had faded in the US. He never won an Oscar performances, though he was widely beloved, but was awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award by the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2009, and was made an honorary member of the Order of Australia for his charitable work in 2013.

He would attribute his incredible stardom to his childlike attitude toward the world. “I made a career out of it. It’s a wonderful place to be,” he explained, according to the BBC. “I’ve had great success being a total idiot.”

Lewis leaves behind a wife, six sons and one daughter.
Jerry Lewis

Jerry Lewis
Jerry Lewis (16 March 1926 – 20 August 2017)

 “Every man’s dream is to be able to sink into the arms of a woman without also falling into her hands.”

See AlsoGerman Comedian Faces Prison After Insulting Turkish Leader

Edmondo Burr

BA Economics/Statistics
CEO
Assistant Editor

Latest posts by Edmondo Burr (see all)

  • hellisforeverdontgothererepent

    Jerry Lewis was a fucking idiot.. he was in no way shape or form funny… he was just a dickhead.. and as he got older he became an arrogant dickhead… He is going to hell….its as simple as that… isn’t it just ridiculous that the world makes such a fuss of these Hollywood satanic dickheads… this is the true headline for this story…… JERRY LEWIS GOES TO HELL…. Hell is permanent.. enough said