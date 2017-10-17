Jesus Campos ‘Award Ceremony’ Photos Are Proof Of ‘Staged Deception’

Newly released photographs showing Las Vegas security guard Jesus Campos receiving a bravery award have captured an anomaly that proves the official story is a complete lie.

On Oct. 10, nine days after he was allegedly shot by gunman Stephen Paddock, Campos managed to limp into a steakhouse to receive an award for bravery from his fellow security officers.

Newnationalist.net reports: The following image is a photo of the event, which was held at Jean Georges Steakhouse in Las Vegas. Notice the dark motif and surrounding appearance of what is commonly referred to as “the boardroom.”

Next, we have a random photo of a party in “the boardroom” taken in 2013. The same pattern can be seen on the wall behind where the wounded Campos is comfortably seated. Also notice the same white box on the wall in both photos as well as the chandeliers.

There’s just one problem. The entire Jean Georges Steakhouse underwent a full remodel that concluded in July 2017. Assuming that this July 14 article announcing the renovation and accompanying photos could be taken offline, we’ve taken a screen shot. It’s clear that, based on the photo below of the remodeled boardroom, Campos and his associates could not have been there for the “award ceremony” picture on Oct. 10. Once again, somebody in the Crime Syndicate screwed up the details.

A researcher posted this bombshell to Reddit in the early morning hours. It was quickly censored and deleted, as was a series of mirrored Reddit posts.

The whole ceremony has a “Weekend at Bernie’s” quality to it. This Photoshopped image was also taken of the recently wounded Campos in a standing pose.

The photo at the top of this post that shows Campos seated at a table with four men appears to show him as having a disproportionately small head. This has shades of Mason Wells, the Utah lad who survived his third terrorist attack at the Brussels airport. The incredulous story goes that Wells was also at the Boston Marathon during the bombing and in Paris during the Bataclan attack.