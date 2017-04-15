Jesus Healed Sick People With Marijuana, Researchers Discover

Researchers have discovered that Jesus Christ may have healed the sick with marijuana

Scientific research suggests that Jesus Christ may have been an avid marijuana user who used the plant to heal sick people.

Experts suggest that cannabis may have been a key ingredient in the “anointing oil” used by Jesus and his followers in rituals for healing.

Naturalnews.com reports:

From the original High Times article:

“Christ” is the Greek translation of the Hebrew “Messiah.” In modern English, this term would be translated as the “anointed one.” The title “Christ” was only placed upon he who had “God’s unction upon him.”

This holy anointing oil, as described in the original Hebrew version of the recipe in Exodus (30:22-23), contained over six pounds of kaneh-bosem, a substance identified by respected etymologists, linguists, anthropologists, botanists and other researchers as cannabis, extracted into about six quarts of olive oil, along with a variety of other fragrant herbs. The ancient anointed ones were literally drenched in this potent mixture.

Kaneh-bosem = cannabis?

Kaneh-bosem certainly does sound like the modern day term cannabis, and there is little doubt that hemp was widely used by the Hebrew culture in those times.

As reported by High Times, Carl P. Ruck, professor of classical mythology at Boston University, wrote:

“There can be little doubt about a role for cannabis in Judaic religion…. There is no way that so important a plant as a fiber source for textiles and nutritive oils and one so easy to grow would have gone unnoticed… the mere harvesting of it would have induced an entheogenic reaction.”

Ritual and medicinal use of cannabis

Entheogen – a term coined by Professor Ruck – refers to any substance used to induce spiritual experiences. The use of entheogens such as cannabis, peyote and psilocybin mushrooms has been linked to the formation of nearly all the world’s religions, so it’s perhaps no surprise that cannabis likely played a role in the birth of Christianity.

It’s easy to understand the role, considering the near-miraculous healing properties of the plant. We are now beginning to rediscover the myriad medicinal uses for cannabis – remedies that have been known for thousands of years, but which have been forgotten amidst the government-created anti-marijuana hysteria that has existed in the United States for more than half a century.

Fortunately, those attitudes are changing now, and the Christ–cannabis connection debate is perhaps an example of an overdue reexamination of some of our collective beliefs that have been clouded by propaganda.

What would Jesus do?

Those familiar with the history of the outlawing of marijuana in the U.S. are well aware that this was a direct result of pressure by corporate interests. Then later, of course, the failed War on Drugs went into full swing, and punishing marijuana users and dealers became big business for law enforcement and run-for-profit prisons.

Cannabis and the hemp plant in general offer us a cheap, effective and renewable source of a great number of beneficial products – some with almost miraculous properties – but since there is little profit in it for Big Pharma and other big business interests, the progress toward legalization has been slow and met with bitter opposition every inch of the way.

One might wonder, what would Jesus think about that?

From The Guardian:

Quoting the New Testament, Mr Bennett argues that Jesus anointed his disciples with the oil and encouraged them to do the same with other followers. This could have been responsible for healing eye and skin diseases referred to in the Gospels.

“If cannabis was one of the main ingredients of the ancient anointing oil _ [sic] and receiving this oil is what made Jesus the Christ and his followers Christians, then persecuting those who use cannabis could be considered anti-Christ,” Mr Bennett concludes.

  • tesmith47

    sounds very plausible, and possible,!! for the record, the primary argument (s) against marijuana in america was, of course “race”, and sex. i.e. white girls were crossing the tracks to the Black side of town, partying with Blacks, smoking with Blacks and HAVING SEX with Blacks!!! white MEN were apoplectic about this , hence the laws against marijuana. a great reference to this phenomena in America is “smoke and mirrors” Dan Baum

    • Justsomeguy151

      The only thing that’s plausible is that it was used by priests as an ointment, NOT that Jesus used it to heal. Why would he even need it??

  • Dave Baumgardner

    Stop this ungodly war on drugs. It did not work with prohibition and has not worked with throwing weed users in jail. Wake up and legalize it and use the tax money for rehab centers so the people who really need help for their addiction can finally get it!

  • Helen Duffy

    Moses found his god in a burning bush, which is cannabis…

    • Alma Mercer

      thats one way to look at it ..

  • Dr_Chambers

    So NOW y’all go to the “Jesus” card.

  • http://universalorthodox.org/ Right Reverend Gregory Karl Da

    Dated story from 2003, research has continued since to conclusively determine that KNH BSM in TORAH is Cannabis Spice or Drug a standard article in international trade, then and now, the hashish. A weight of the essential oils of Mirrh, KNH BSM, Cinnamon(s) were suspended in Olive oil through brewing together in water and cooled, so the particulants were separated. This brew applied to the right foot after ascending from the water cleansing Rite in subsequent archeological discovery is termed, baptism of repentance first taught by John. The Apostles that followed practised a full body anointing termed, baptism of the holy spirit and with fire. This drug induced ceremony was under the direct authority of the Bishops that followed. Prophets were sanctioned in the first legislation during the middle of the second century. The last known use was destroyed by the Muslim at St Menas Monostary in middle seventh century as medicine.

    • Richard Rosario

      archaeological discovery of the Cave of John the Baptist…BULLSHIT. You make this shit up. Stop lying to people.

      • http://universalorthodox.org/ Right Reverend Gregory Karl Da

        The Internet has website called Google. Go there and enter the search term, Cave of John the Baptist. Wikipedia has a Public reference dictionary. Go there and enter search term, St Menas Monastery.

      • Justsomeguy151

        YOU are full of bullshit. If you want to stay stupid, that’s your own business but don’t bully people away from learning the truth, idiot.

      • Richard Rosario

        So bold all these people with NO facts about their invisible buddy jebus…blind sheep….you have No facts…no proof…who are the fools…you are.

        • Richard Rosario

          Bully people…people need THE TRUTH…not myths…especially when it comes to a human need like medical marijuana…how intellectually dishonest and despicable of you.

          • Justsomeguy151

            YOU are the bully. You don’t want to discuss anything, just insult people that had the courtesy to actually know what they’re talking about before they oprnd their mouth unlike you.
            Medical marijuana?? It’s CANNABIS, idiot. Intellectually dishonest?? You HAVE no intellect and it’s dishonest for you to not do one bit of research before arbitrarily declaring that you were right and everyone else is wrong. What could be more dishonest??? The human body has cannabinoid receptors proving that God made cannabis FOR us. Grow up and shut up, fool.

        • Justsomeguy151

          You just described yourself. Your religion of evolution is what is invisible, has no facts and zero proof, making YOU the fool. What’s worse you’re arrogant about it. Have you ever seen a reptile lay an egg w/ a mammal inside? No, you believe that ridiculousness on FAITH.

  • Richard Rosario

    Jesus is a myth…so is this article…but medical marijuana is extremely effective. This article…invoking a mythical character into a true medical discussion is moronic.

    • Justsomeguy151

      YOU are moronic for being stupid enough to call Jesus a myth. Your intelligence is a myth.

  • http://PricesKarate.com/ DavePrice

    Let’s cut to real facts? The Bankers took over our country with the fake federal reserve in 2013. Within 15 years they started the Great Depression to run all of thier competition out of business, the honest banks had no money while our new Real Leaders can just print all they want! in another 20 years they banned this ” Gift” from God and so used by his creation, Man. Cannabis was one of the mostly prescribed medicines of man, the stalks of the plant made everything from Ship Sails to Levi Jeans. After killing a sitting President, (JFK), they started to take over the military, they already owned the CIA. on 9/11 how well they owned the Military was proven as they bombed and Murdered Americans, While the biggest military in the World sat and did nothing, then these soulless ones had only to blame the Muslims.. Now to pull this together, those bankers are Satan Worshippers, do not pretend you have not seen the Bilderberg meeting secret film, or for those of you, that are Christians? lets look to the bible, Revelations 2:9 and Rev 3:9 both speak of the synagog of Satan and that they claim to be Jewish but LIE.. Satan is agaisnt God.. the 2 religions that honor this God of Abraham are Christians and Muslims.. who BUT Satan Worshipers would gain so much, doing EXACTLY what is happening right now? Cannabis is a holy Gift from God, that is why the Satan Worshipers work so hard to keep it from us.

  • Mike Hemp

    Repeal All Cannabis Laws Now! Return Cannabis Freedom To The People! Regulated cannabis is a smokescreen to continue the mindset of prohibition. With those in power controlling, profiting from, and penalizing those who associate with cannabis. Repealing all cannabis laws at all levels of all governments will return true legalization to the people, as it was prior to 100 years ago for thousands of years. Regulated and taxed cannabis is not true legalization, it is a sham to allow those in power to continue to contlrol, profit from, a d penalize you in respect to cannabis. True Cannabis Freedom will occur when there are no cannabis laws, anything less is not cannabis freedom!