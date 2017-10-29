JFK Files Reveal CIA Plot To Set Off Bombs Inside US

Newly released JFK files reveal a plot by the CIA to set off bombs in the USA, killing thousand of innocent Americans, and then blaming it on Cuba.

Because of humanity’s reluctance to go to war, governments must trick their citizens into thinking that other countries pose a risk to their security. The deception of the citizens is often done via ‘false flag’ operations – an attack staged by the government and then blamed on the country they want to invade.

Thefreethoughtproject.com reports: In the early 1960s, the military-industrial complex along with their alliance in the CIA wanted war with Cuba. Their only problem was selling this war to the American people as they wanted nothing to do with it—because it would be their sons and daughters who would die in it.

Because support for a war with Cuba was so scant, and the fact that Cuba posed no real threat to America, the warmongers devised a plan to deceive the American public into accepting a war. This original plan was known as Operation Northwoods and America’s top brass was entirely behind it.

“We could blow up a U.S. ship in Guantanamo Bay and blame Cuba,” and, “casualty lists in U.S. newspapers would cause a helpful wave of national indignation,” the previously declassified documents noted.

The documents show “the Joint Chiefs of Staff drew up and approved plans for what may be the most corrupt plan ever created by the U.S. government,” writes James Bamford, author of Body of Secrets (Doubleday), a book detailing the declassification of Operation Northwoods.

According to those documents, the Joint Chiefs even proposed using the potential death of astronaut John Glenn during the first attempt to put an American into orbit as a false pretext for war with Cuba.

While Operation Northwoods was certainly revealing, in this latest release of the JFK Files, we now have a closer look at the details the deep state was planning to trick Americans into accepting a war.

In the document which was marked TS for Top Secret, the US military revealed its plans to trick Americans into war with Cuba. The plans were to create and carry out false flag terror attacks against American citizens and use them as propaganda to gain support for the war against Fidel Castro.

In the documents, officials noted that the plans for the attacks were “approved” and the Joint Chiefs merely needed to pick one of the nine “pretexts” to use to trick US citizens in to war.

The plans involved killing innocent people and injuring others and making sure these instances would be “widely publicized” as propaganda to start an unjust war.

“We could develop a Communist Cuban terror campaign in the Miami area, in other Florida cities and even in Washington. The terror campaign could be pointed at Cuban refugees seeking haven in the United States. We could sink a boatload of Cubans enroute to Florida (real or simulated),” the document reads.

Notice how callous these monsters sound when talking about drowning a boatload of Cubans—which would have likely contained innocent children—to start a bogus war for profit.

The document continues, “We could foster attempts on the lives of Cuban refugees in the United States even to the extent of wounding in instances to be widely publicized. Exploding a few plastic bombs in carefully chosen spots, the arrest of a Cuban agent and the release of prepared documents substantiating Cuban involvement also would be helpful in projecting the idea of an irresponsible government.”

When reading the above document, one is naturally inclined to begin questioning every single war America has ever entered. It is also important to note the Mainstream Media’s role in pushing these lies to start wars. As mentioned above, the US government had “prepared documents” ready to hand off to their agents in the media to begin selling the war.

Indeed, the American citizens and the rest of the world at large put so much faith in mainstream media that they are often led into dangerous and deadly situations — based entirely on lies. One glaring and extremely relevant instance is how the corporate media became a parroting organization for the lies leading up to the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

“Intelligence gathered by this and other governments leaves no doubt that the Iraq regime continues to possess and conceal some of the most lethal weapons ever devised,” then-president George Bush asserted in a public address on March 17, 2003. “This regime has already used weapons of mass destruction against Iraq’s neighbors and against Iraq’s people.”

Bush’s assertions were questioned by not only human rights experts, but by U.N. weapons inspectors and countless others — so shortly after the U.S. invaded the sovereign nation, the New York Times took up the slack to fill in the appropriate casus belli.

Now, more than a decade after hundreds of thousands of innocent people were slaughtered in the conflict created by the United State, the world knows — there were never any weapons of mass destruction.

It wasn’t just Iraq, Vietnam was started over a false flag too.

Nothing exemplifies the mainstream media’s parroting of false flag terror better than reporting on the Gulf of Tonkin incident — perhaps one of most flagrant lies ever dreamed up as a justification for war.

On August 5, 1964, the New York Times reported: “President Johnson has ordered retaliatory action against gunboats and ‘certain supporting facilities in North Vietnam’ after renewed attacks against American destroyers in the Gulf of Tonkin.” Additional outlets, such as the Washington Post, echoed this claim.

But it wasn’t true. At all. In fact, the Gulf of Tonkin incident, as it became known, turned out to be a fictitious creation courtesy of the government to escalate war in Vietnam — leading to the deaths of tens of thousands of U.S. troops and millions of Vietnamese, fomenting the largest anti-war movement in American history, and tarnishing the reputation of a nation once considered at least somewhat noble in the eyes of the world.

In 2010, more than 1,100 transcripts from the Vietnam era were released, proving Congress and officials raised serious doubts about the information fed to them by the Pentagon and White House. But while this internal grumbling took place, mainstream media dutifully reported official statements as if the veracity of the information couldn’t be disputed.

How many senseless wars and millions of deaths are due to the lies perpetuated by the US government and their parrots in the mainstream? We may never know that answer. However, the next time someone tells you that questioning the official story makes you crazy or unpatriotic, show them this article and tell them that blindly accepting everything the mainstream media and the government say as fact has been responsible for the deaths of millions.