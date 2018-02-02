British Govt: Jihadis Returning To UK ‘No Longer National Security Concern’

The British government have declared that ISIS jihadis returning to Britain “pose no threat” to members of the public.

According to Conservative MP Victoria Atkins, hundreds of ISIS militants have been given the green light to re-enter the UK.

Westmonster.com reports: Speaking in Parliament, Labour MP John Woodcock pushed for answers: “Are more than 400 of those returning individuals in jail or going through the court system?

“We simply do not know, because the Government will not release the figures, despite repeated requests. There is strong demand from the public to know how many who travelled to fight foreign jihad are currently free in British communities. Those men and women are escaping justice, despite having been prepared to fight British troops in the name of a sickeningly evil cause.

“If they are not locked up or deradicalised, they are potentially able to import back to British streets brutal killing techniques learned on the battlefield.”

Woodcock went on to put the question to Victoria Atkins, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Vulnerability, Safeguarding and Countering Extremism, saying: “Can the Minister tell me, or get her colleague to write to me on, the proportion of the 850 individuals who are no longer deemed to be of national security concern and whether any of them have been tried?”

The alarming response from Atkins was: “As we have stated previously in the House, we know that more than 850 UK-linked individuals of national security concern travelled to engage with the Syrian conflict.

“We estimate that over 15% of those who travelled have been killed in fighting in the region and just under half have returned to the UK. A significant proportion of those individuals who have already returned are assessed as no longer being of national security concern.”

Atkins also made the point that: “The Government have been clear throughout the conflict that any British national who has travelled to Syria or Iraq and chosen to fight for Daesh has made themselves a legitimate target while in the conflict zone.”

So jihadists so dedicated to ISIS that they risk their lives to go abroad to help the sick extremist cult are targets when they’re over there, but when they are in the UK a “significant proportion” are no longer of “national security concern”. This is absolutely insane – any government who wanted to properly protect citizens would not allow a single potential jihadi back into the country, nevermind hundreds of battle-hardened terrorists. We now know the truth – authorities know who these people are and have chosen to allow them to walk our streets again.