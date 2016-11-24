Latest

Jill Stein Raises Millions To Force Vote Recount

Posted on November 24, 2016 by Edmondo Burr in News, US // 3 Comments

jill stein

Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein has raised over $3.7 million in just over a day for a vote recount in the key battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Jill Stein is concerned over voting irregularities and electronic voting machines that are susceptible to hacking, which registered 25% off all votes without leaving behind a paper record.

Stein says that if there ever was a time in an election for a vote recount, it would be now, with all the shenanigans and hackings that accompanied the 2016 US presidential race.

RELATED CONTENT
There are 18 million invalid voter registrations and an astonishing two million dead people registered to vote in the United States, according to a report by Pew Charitable Trusts.
3 million illegal aliens voted in this years election

Stein is outraged that in a so called democracy she is forced to raise double the amount that she spent during her entire presidential campaign just to double check the vote tally in three states.

Sputnik reports:

On Wednesday, the Stein campaign announced that it had begun raising funds for the three state recount in what it said was a “multi-partisan effort to check the accuracy of the machine-counted vote tallies in these states in order to ensure the integrity of our elections.”

Stein cited a host of concerns brought to her by voters, computer scientists, and voting systems professionals as the reason for filing for the recount. Her announcement follows on recent reporting that the Clinton campaign was also considering filing similar hand-count recounts and forensic analyses of electronic voting in the same states.

Stein’s online campaign has spread like wildfire, and has already raised well over the $2.2 million formally needed to file for a recount in the three key states ahead of deadlines on November 25, 28 and 30. Other costs associated with the recount, including attorney’s fees and statewide recount observers are expected to run anywhere from $6-7 million. Accordingly, Stein’s campaign is asking for at least $4.5 million, having already raised $3.7 million as of 2 pm EST.

That figure officially surpasses the $3.509 million the Green Party candidate raised during her presidential run. Stein received 1.39 million votes, or just over 1% of the popular vote, in the election held earlier this month.

Speaking to Brad Friedman, host of Radio Sputnik’s Bradcast, Stein offered details about what it was she was trying to accomplish with her initiative.

Simply put, she said that the recount effort is meant to assure voters that their votes were accounted for and counted accurately. “We have to move really fast in order to basically verify the vote and be confident our votes were actually counted, that they weren’t flipped or stripped and that we have a system of elections we can believe in,” the candidate explained.

Stein said that her “interest as a citizen, as a person in America, that the vote be valid,” is what’s driving the effort from her end. “Why would anyone in their right mind not want to have secure and verified vote? In a very vicious, hotly contested election that used hack-friendly voting machines, in a hack-riddled election, we deserve some confidence in the outcome of this election,” she said.

“I’m responding to a [group] of people…observers and advocates, both experts and just ordinary citizens, who feel like this is unacceptable and that these machines as a baseline is not the way we should be voting.”

 “Then there are allegations of voting irregularities that I cannot testify to myself – as I understand these are rather debatable grey zones at this point. But I think there is plenty of evidence to say that we deserve confidence in our voting system,” she added.

Stein stressed that it’s actually an “outrage we have to go to extraordinary lengths to verify the vote.”

“This is something we shouldn’t have to ask a recount for. We shouldn’t have to spend a million dollars in Wisconsin alone in order to be confident of our vote. The tragedy is that this is not built into our voting system – that 25% of Americans vote on these electronic machines that have no paper record whatsoever. This is really a mockery of democracy – one of many incredible vulnerabilities of our democracy and our elections.”

Ultimately, Stein suggested that “if ever there was a time to stand up and demand an accountable and secure vote, this is the time to do it. If we don’t do it now, when exactly – what would be the cause to do it?”

Stein noted that “it feels really good to be standing up right now and to be surrounded by so many people who say that it’s time for us to take control of our democracy, to use the resources that we have right now to stand up – to give ourselves a gift on this Thanksgiving and have something to be thankful for…”

The Green Party plans to hold a conference in Washington, DC in February devoted to the 2016 election, including the concepts and issues of verified voting, rank choice voting, the Electoral College and opening up the debates to more independent candidates.

Edmondo Burr

BA Economics/Statistics
CEO
Assistant Editor

Latest posts by Edmondo Burr (see all)

About Edmondo Burr (2803 Articles)
BA Economics/Statistics CEO Assistant Editor

Related Articles

  • Mollie Norris

    There’s a bot making identical contributions on Jill Stein’s website 24/7; identical amounts donated every hour 24 hours/day. Sounds like Jill Stein has sold out since she’s concealing a single automated donor and misrepresenting the source of these donations as US citizens rather than a single member of the NWO shadow government with VERY deep pockets.
    It seems unlikely that she’d suspect that the scam was observed.

    Clinton’s Polling Firm, Benenson Strategy Group Salvage Program
    unstoppable
    https://fellowshipofminds.files.wordpress.com/2016/10/benenson-strategy-group-salvage-program.pdf
    Beneson’s polls show Hillary’s support declined from 33% on Sept 28-30 to 13% between Oct 10-13. Trump support increased from 46-62% during this period. The report was leaked by a Clinton staffer, probably RIP Seth Rich.

    I doubt that either the German baby for sale for $1200 in the Pizza-Comet ‘Spirit Cooking’ leaked satanic child sacrifice-related video released following Anthony Weiner’s pedophile arrest or the death threats against electoral college members have resulted in an increase from 13%.

    It’s sad to see Jill Stein go over to the dark side, but I sure can’t support anyone who’s a supporter of the UN global warming, a program the UN described as racist Anglo-Saxon supremacy and British empire-building 24 years ago:

    “Excerpts from a document of the Secretariat for World Order which was distributed at the Des Moines UNCED [United Nations Conference on Environment and Development] meeting (1991)

    We stand with Lord Milner’s credo. We too, are “British Race Patriots” and our patriotism is “the speech, the tradition, the principles, the aspirations of the British Race.” Do you fear to take this stand, at the very last moment when this purpose can be realized? Do you not see that failure now, is to be pulled down by the billions of Lilliputians of lesser race who care little or nothing for the Anglo-Saxon system?”
    http://www.abeldanger.net/2010/05/british-imperium-racism-exhale-co2-is.html

    I also can’t support the head Illuminati family, the Rothschilds, whose UN banker’s scam functions through green loans to developing nations with national resources as collateral, loans which are sold to UN NGOs that destroy the environments of vulnerable people when their nations default on payments. The destruction of the Amazon rainforest described to the UN in 1988 by Brazil’s Kayapo Indians was one of the first examples of the global destruction of the homes of indigenous people resulting from the UN’s policy of sustaining the profits of the .001%.
    http://www.abeldanger.net/2010/05/british-imperium-racism-exhale-co2-is.html
    http://www.abeldanger.net/2011/07/edmund-de-rothschild-world-wilderness.html
    Elaine Dewar wrote about the appeal of Kayapo Indian Paulinho Paiakan in her 1995 book ‘Cloak of Green”

  • http://bit.do/worst-drivers lafob
  • CB

    Slowly changing my opinion of Dr. Jilliam Stein… not entirely sure where Hillary is on this issue…

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire