Latest

Jill Stein Says Money Might Not Go Towards Recount

Posted on November 26, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, US // 2 Comments

Jill Stein says money raised may not go to election recount

The money raised by Jill Stein for a recount in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania may not actually go towards the recount, according to small print on Jill’s website. 

According to the Jill 2016 website, money pledged towards the recount could end up going towards other causes.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes and .2% of the vote.
Trump won Pennsylvania by 57,488 votes and .96% of the vote.
Trump won Wisconsin by 27,506 votes and .93% of the vote.

RELATED CONTENT
Cameron Spends £900K Public Money On ‘Golden Goodbyes’ To Loyal Allies
Rio olympics

It would be nearly impossible for switch the results in any of these three states.

And, before you liberals donate, you may want to read the fine print. The money Stein raises may not go to recounts.

LawNewz reported:

Before you donate to Green Party candidate Jill Stein‘s effort to demand a recount in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, you may want to read the fine print on her website. So far, she has raised $4.8 million, but take a look at this little clause at the end of donation form:

“We cannot guarantee a recount will happen in any of these states we are targeting. We can only pledge we will demand recounts in those states.

If we raise more than what’s needed, the surplus will also go toward election integrity efforts and to promote voting system reform.”

And interestingly, as more donations started pouring in over the holiday, Stein moved her total fundraising goal to $7 million.
Jill Stein small print…

jill-stein-small-print

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 The People’s Voice, Inc. All rights reserved | Your News Wire