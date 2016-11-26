Jill Stein Says Money Might Not Go Towards Recount

The money raised by Jill Stein for a recount in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania may not actually go towards the recount, according to small print on Jill’s website.

According to the Jill 2016 website, money pledged towards the recount could end up going towards other causes.

Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes and .2% of the vote.

Trump won Pennsylvania by 57,488 votes and .96% of the vote.

Trump won Wisconsin by 27,506 votes and .93% of the vote.

It would be nearly impossible for switch the results in any of these three states.

And, before you liberals donate, you may want to read the fine print. The money Stein raises may not go to recounts.

Before you donate to Green Party candidate Jill Stein‘s effort to demand a recount in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, you may want to read the fine print on her website. So far, she has raised $4.8 million, but take a look at this little clause at the end of donation form:

“We cannot guarantee a recount will happen in any of these states we are targeting. We can only pledge we will demand recounts in those states.

If we raise more than what’s needed, the surplus will also go toward election integrity efforts and to promote voting system reform.”

And interestingly, as more donations started pouring in over the holiday, Stein moved her total fundraising goal to $7 million.

