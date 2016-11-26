Jill Stein’s Recount Is Funded By George Soros

Jill Stein’s fundraising campaign to pay for re-counts in three key swing states has been exposed as a George Soros and Hillary Clinton plot to steal the presidency from Donald Trump.

According to the official fundraising page, the “Stein/Baraka Green Party Campaign launched an effort to ensure the integrity of our elections” however it has been revealed that George Soros, the globalist billionaire well known for his donations to Black Lives Matter and the tens of millions he has given Hillary, is almost singlehandedly funding the campaign.

Investigators became convinced Jill Stein’s fundraising operation was not the organic, grassroots campaign it has been promoted as after they noticed that funding came in at an absolutely perfect $160,000 per hour. That is odd enough, but the donations continued full speed at the exact same rate through the middle of the night while the country was asleep.

Jim Stone, the researcher who was tipped off about the pre-shipped Newsweek cover featuring “Madam President” Hillary Clinton, reports on the fundraising data that proves the Jill Stein campaign is not what the public has been told it is:

“A bot is pulling cash from a central fund, and giving it out at a pre-determined rate.

‘This pattern was nailed with precision up until noon CST, and then they shut it off right around 2:30 before it could hit the next “waypoint” at 6:10 PM. Just back calculate. She hit 4,000,000 at noon. She started it up at 1:30 the day before. That is 22.5 hours. Divide four million by 22.5. It comes out to 177,000 dollars an hour. A few people chipped in during the day, to add a little to the top of what the bot continuously ran at – 160,000 an hour

‘Ok so she has so far raised almost 4.5 million on THANKSGIVING DAY and the night before. FIGURE THE ODDS when her entire campaign did not hit 3 million. Yet she did THAT on THANKSGIVING??!!?? WTF, OVER! Now that they switched the bot off you can see the difference, donations are only creeping in now. I don’t know if they figured she had enough, or they figured out we knew what was going on.”

Jill Stein now has the money she needs to initiate the recount. Where did the funds come from? Soros. Despite spending the whole election season mocking Trump’s claim that the election could be rigged, mainstream media is now pushing the narrative that the votes were hacked – even in Pennsylvania where that’s not even possible.

What is about to happen could possibly cause a civil war. Anonymous, the infamous group responsible for hacking multiple high-level officials and agencies, just made an announcement:

“It’s over, folks.

They are absolutely taking this from Trump. If you were able to see these stories they already have prepared for us to start running next week, your jaw would hit the ground.

They are going to “find” that the results were indeed “hacked”. They have everything set in place, and have been ready to play this out for over a week.

All 3 states (Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania) are going to be reversed and awarded to Hillary Clinton. Speculations are in the midst of who is pulling the strings, but this is undoubtedly going to happen.

Start preparing for the news to pour in, NOW.

When Michigan is reversed, it will send a clear message of irreversible corruption; the state had only paper ballots. Furthermore, the votes have already been certified. The stringent program was designed specifically to defend against cyber attacks.”