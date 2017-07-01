Evidence has emerged that Hollywood actor Jim Carrey is being framed for the death of his girlfriend Cathriona White, following his public attempts at exposing the Illuminati.

A judge confirmed that a trial would go ahead over claims the actor used his ‘wealth, influence and celebrity status’ to provide the prescription drugs on which Cathriona White, 30, overdosed.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Jim Carrey’s physician was “engaged in a conspiracy to wrongfully and illegally provide medications to Carrey under false names,” without Carrey’s knowledge.

This all followed Jim Carrey’s appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show in 2014, in which the actor revealed the secrets of the illuminati to a stunned audience.

During a grand entrance to the show, Carrey comes forward on Kimmel’s stage making an obvious and in-your-face illuminati hand hand gesture. The crowd then erupt into screams and applause over this unexpected sign.

After the audience calms down, Kimmel asks, “What is that exactly? Is that a gang sign?”

Carrey sarcastically responds, “Oh like you don’t know what it is” to which Kimmel insists he doesn’t.

Carrey then follows up by making the same illuminati gesture again saying:

“So you don’t know what it is, Jimmy Fallon doesn’t know, David Letterman doesn’t know what it is, all the comics in show business don’t know what this is?”

After Kimmel continues to deny knowing what Carrey is doing, Carrey finally goes on to explain (with a not-so-serious undertone) how many people in the entertainment industry have been hired by the government to distract the masses by making us happy and docile, so that we don’t know what’s really going on. Carrey also adds that they decide these things “out in the woods in a circle, naked.”

Next he reveals that the Illuminati is trying to turn the masses into “consumer drones,” after which he receives a fake phone call which he answers. We watch as his face immediately turns serious, and a curious Kimmel asks who it was.

Carrey is now zombie-like, and turns to Jimmy explaining, “I’m sor-ry, Jimmy, I-was tempor-arily inter-rupted by my iPhone 6+, with HD display,” the audience erupts in laughter and cheers.

Is Jim Carrey Responsible For His Ex-Girlfriend’s Death?

Jim Carrey’s relationship with Catriona White was rocky from the outset, with an on-off relationship since 2012.

According to a lengthy declaration in court back in October 2016, Carrey said the following about Catriona:

“Between 2012 and 2015, I was involved in two romantic relationships with Cathriona White,” he began his declaration.

“Although there were times during this period we were broken up, for much of the time between 2012 and 2015 we were together as a couple, including after she reached out to me in November 2014 to reconcile and resume out relationship which lasted until her death.”

According to People magazine, White reached out to Carrey for a reconciliation just two days after Jim’s appearance on Kimmel.

Although Ms. White suffered from depression, Carrey claims that she was never suicidal before the November 2014 reconciliation.

In a 10-page court declaration, Carrey noted that his late girlfriend had secretly married another man while they were still in a relationship.

“To my surprise, I later learned that in January 2013, Cat married a man in Las Vegas for her green card, while at the same time maintaining her actual relationship with me,”

Evidence suggests that Carrey has been wrongly accused of providing his girlfriend with prescription drugs, which are being blamed on her suicide. As the case continues we will continue to bring you updates about this story.