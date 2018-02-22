Jim Carrey: Trump Has Blood Of 17 Dead People On His Hands

Actor Jim Carrey appears to have lost his mind, blaming Trump for the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead

Actor Jim Carrey says Donald Trump has the blood of 17 dead people on his hands – claiming the President is directly responsible for Wednesday’s mass shooting.

In a disturbing tweet sent out on President Days, the unhinged Hollywood star shared a picture of dead children littered around a golf course, with a silhouette of President Trump asking, “What’s wrong with these kids? Didn’t they hear me yell ‘fore’?”

“It’s President’s Day and Chief Little Hands has been busy tweeting from his golf resort, a chip shot away from the latest bloody school shooting,” Carrey tweeted on Monday. “He was hoping to play a few holes while grieving families are busy digging them. I support @cameron_kasky #neveragain”

Infowars.com reports: As if the badly-drawn artwork wasn’t crass enough, Carrey tweeted the image at one of the survivors of last week’s Florida school massacre, Cameron Kasky, who actually thanked the actor.

“Thank you. I promise we will bring eternal sunshine to the minds of millions sending their kids to school in the morning. #MarchForOurLives #NeverAgain,” Kasky tweeted back.

Kasky, whose Twitter bio says he’s “angry, scared, confused, grieving, and sick of the NRA fostering and promoting gun culture,” has been making the rounds on mainstream media promoting his anti-Second Amendment group Never Again, which plans to stage a march in Washington DC on March 24.

Along with being anti-Second Amendment, previous tweets show Kasky is also an opponent of President Trump, who he is calling on to enact gun control legislation.

Meanwhile, Trump supporters were quick to push back on the Hollywood actor for failing to condemn Obama for similar mass shootings.

Some also pointed out President Trump visited Florida shooting victims at the hospital, likely while Carrey was sitting at home completing his painting.

