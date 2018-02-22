Jim Carrey: Trump Has Blood Of 17 Dead People On His Hands

Actor Jim Carrey says Donald Trump has the blood of 17 dead people on his hands – claiming the President is directly responsible for Wednesday’s mass shooting.

In a disturbing tweet sent out on President Days, the unhinged Hollywood star shared a picture of dead children littered around a golf course, with a silhouette of President Trump asking, “What’s wrong with these kids? Didn’t they hear me yell ‘fore’?”

It’s President's Day and Chief Little Hands has been busy tweeting from his golf resort, a chip shot away from the latest bloody school shooting. He was hoping to play a few holes while grieving families are busy digging them. I support @cameron_kasky #neveragain pic.twitter.com/ndJcrk3Sw5 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 19, 2018

“It’s President’s Day and Chief Little Hands has been busy tweeting from his golf resort, a chip shot away from the latest bloody school shooting,” Carrey tweeted on Monday. “He was hoping to play a few holes while grieving families are busy digging them. I support @cameron_kasky #neveragain”

Infowars.com reports: As if the badly-drawn artwork wasn’t crass enough, Carrey tweeted the image at one of the survivors of last week’s Florida school massacre, Cameron Kasky, who actually thanked the actor.

Thank you. I promise we will bring eternal sunshine to the minds of millions sending their kids to school in the morning. #MarchForOurLives #NeverAgain https://t.co/XQrfca5vHi — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) February 19, 2018

“Thank you. I promise we will bring eternal sunshine to the minds of millions sending their kids to school in the morning. #MarchForOurLives #NeverAgain,” Kasky tweeted back.

Kasky, whose Twitter bio says he’s “angry, scared, confused, grieving, and sick of the NRA fostering and promoting gun culture,” has been making the rounds on mainstream media promoting his anti-Second Amendment group Never Again, which plans to stage a march in Washington DC on March 24.

Along with being anti-Second Amendment, previous tweets show Kasky is also an opponent of President Trump, who he is calling on to enact gun control legislation.

At dinner with @davidhogg111 and Emma González right now. Tune into @CBS Monday to see what we do tonight. Thanks everybody. Stay okay. Don’t let @realDonaldTrump manipulate you tonight. #NeverAgain #douglasstrong #ParklandStrong — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) February 18, 2018

Meanwhile, Trump supporters were quick to push back on the Hollywood actor for failing to condemn Obama for similar mass shootings.

Number of mass shootings during Obama's term: 41. Number of mass shootings blamed on Obama: 0. https://t.co/6GhbAiW58t — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 20, 2018

Funny, attack Trump but no one ever attacked Obama for same. Instead, people now are making excuses for Obama even though he did nothing to help the situation and there were a total of 41 mass shootings while he was in office.#TrumpDerangementSyndrome — 🇺🇸🌹 Vïçťóřïą Kąÿ 🌹🇺🇸 (@dustygirl68) February 20, 2018

Hi Jim, why did you not hold Obama responsible for all of the mass shootings that occured on his watch. As opposed to blaming Trump for all of the ones that have occurred on his watch. That's sir, smacks of hypocrasy and double standards. Not a good example to set for the young. — Jak Smith (@JakSmith09) February 20, 2018

I wonder how many shootings did you blame on Obama. Or did you bitch when Louisiana was under water and Obama was in the golf course while Trump was there handing out supplies. Your hypocrisy is astounding! — Time2WakeUp (@Sheeple15) February 20, 2018

Some also pointed out President Trump visited Florida shooting victims at the hospital, likely while Carrey was sitting at home completing his painting.