Jimmy Carter: The U.S. Is Completely Subverted By Oligarchs

Former United States President calls the political system a complete subversion

Posted on August 1, 2015

Jimmy Carter tells a nationally syndicated radio show that the U.S. has turned into an Oligarchy which uses money to bribe politicians.

According to former President, Jimmy Carter (1977 to 1981), the American Essence or value has been compromised through “unlimited political bribery” using “unlimited money” by “oligarchs” to elect their chosen politicians to office. The system subverts the American definition of Democracy and allows the few to rule over the many without officially being labelled as sovereigns- and thus neglecting any social obligations they might have towards the unwashed. As long as they can get away with it they will, but in the meantime their subversion will reach into other spheres of influence like the Supreme Court decision to bestow the same rights to the Dollar as to a Citizen (Citizens United).

While the media is controlled by them, even an ‘Obvious’ could be turned into a ‘Maybe’ and later a ‘But wait..’ and ultimately, into an ‘Oopps What Now?'(some STUPID new event to distract….). In over 50 years American Presidents have been game for a killing if necessary, so to ignore Jimmy Carter would be a breeze. Carter told Thom Hartmann on his Tuesday’s radio program that what you have in America now is: “a complete subversion of our political system as a payoff to major contributors.”


The Interept reports:

Both Democrats and Republicans, Carter said, “look upon this unlimited money as a great benefit to themselves.”

Carter was responding to a question from Hartmann about recent Supreme Court decisions on campaign financing like Citizens United.

Transcript:

HARTMANN: Our Supreme Court has now said, “unlimited money in politics.” It seems like a violation of principles of democracy. … Your thoughts on that?

CARTER: It violates the essence of what made America a great country in its political system. Now it’s just an oligarchy, with unlimited political bribery being the essence of getting the nominations for president or to elect the president. And the same thing applies to governors and U.S. senators and congress members. So now we’ve just seen a complete subversion of our political system as a payoff to major contributors, who want and expect and sometimes get favors for themselves after the election’s over. … The incumbents, Democrats and Republicans, look upon this unlimited money as a great benefit to themselves. Somebody’s who’s already in Congress has a lot more to sell to an avid contributor than somebody who’s just a challenger.

Thom Hartmann YouTube video:

Thom Hartmann talks with President Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States (1977 to 1981)

  • http://tklist.us TKList

    To remove money from politics you have to get rid of what attracts money to politics.

    Which is the convoluted tax code and excessive regulation.

    The voter wants regulation and taxes on business and the rich, which causes business and the rich to spend money on politics to influence taxes and regulations. Blame the voter.

    Excessive regulations and a convoluted tax code are the seeds of an oligarchy; they are the sperm and egg.

    If you count on the government to do it or over regulate it, it will be hijacked by special interest groups (Unions, Financial Industry, Oil Industry, Farmers, Defense Contractors, Multi-National Corporations, Religious Groups, Environmentalists, AARP, etc.), so it invites more corruption than solutions. People are given a false sense of security. A very good reason to keep government to a minimum and one of the reasons the Constitution is set up to constrain it. This regulatory capture also increases the barriers to competition, further hurting citizens/consumers.

    Blame the voter for the existence of lobbyists.

    First step to a solution:

    Support politicians that promise to get rid of laws and regulations that are obsolete or ineffective, instead of the ones that promise to enact more laws and regulations.

    Second and third steps:

    Repeal the 16th Amendment, abolish the IRS and the tax code, and enact the Fair Tax. Less money will go into politics because there will be no tax code to manipulate. There will be much less for the special interest groups to hijack.

    Reduce regulations to the minimum necessary. Less money will go into politics because there will be less to manipulate. There will be less for the special interest groups to hijack.

    Fourth step:

    Pass and ratify an Amendment to the Constitution to require a 60% supermajority in the House to pass any new legislation and a simple majority to repeal any legislation.

    Choose limited federal government. Stop making millionaires out of our politicians and lobbyists. Stop increasing the power of connected corporations.

    • Peanutzdad

      Jesus, what have you been snorting? You sound like an Ayn Rand wannabe. It’s more like “blame the non-voter.”

      • http://tklist.us TKList

        Big government is owned by the wealthy and paid for by the middle class and poor one way or another. The tax code is manipulated by the wealthy; cost to comply is paid by consumers through higher prices. It increases lobbyists, corrupts politicians – increases difficulty of entry for competition, which causes less employment opportunities for workers and higher prices.

        Excessive regulation increases cost for consumers, decreases job opportunities, corrupts politicians, increases lobbyists – increases difficulty of entry for competition. National debt: $151,000 cost per household paid by the consumer not the rich, through higher prices or lower standard of living. Federal Reserve: low interest loans for wealthy and connected, by the time it reaches lower rungs – rates higher, prices higher – including CEO pay increasing the inequality gap.

        We have more socialism now than the liberal left’s golden age of the 1950s. We have the FHA, HUD, Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae, Community Reinvestment Act, Social Security, Medicare, Student Loan Programs, Obamacare/ACA, Snap Program, Earned Income Tax Credit, Unemployment Insurance Program and more. So the theory is false and the opposite is true. Socialism hurts the middle class. Big government equals more income inequality, smaller government equals less income inequality.

        The national debt keeps increasing because of deals, aka compromises, between Democrats (social programs and entitlements) and Republicans (corporate welfare and defense). The middle class pays the heaviest burden for the debt; as it goes up, it further increases the inequality gap by lowering their standard of living. National Debt: $18 trillion costs or is financed by each household, who is ultimately responsible for that debt. This comes out to $151,000 per household if paid for in one lump sum. Financed for 15 years at 5% interest it would take a monthly payment of $1186. Do not be fooled each household pays this one way or another, not the rich; whether you pay it directly in taxes and fees, higher prices or by a lower standard of living than you would otherwise have if the government had not spent that money. The question is: Is your household getting its money’s worth?

        Politicians promise you a fantasy land, that they can make your life golden by decree, raise your pay, give you free education, free health care, paid retirement, cheap housing, easy credit and protect you from the evils of the greedy businessman. In reality they can do nothing of the sort.

        To give you anything they have to take something from you, do not be fooled when they say they will take it from the rich, the rich get it from you (increased prices), in the end it always comes from you. Politicians point at the rich guy as they pick your pocket. They are selling you an illusion that does more harm than good, because in the process they disrupt the free flow and balance of the market causing unintended consequences.

        Politicians that promise to fix your life by taxing the greedy rich to cover the cost are really the sleaziest of middlemen that are selling you pixie dust while they take their cut, which is power.

        • Ken McPherson

          Hook, line and sinker…

        • Emm Vee

          Get money out of politics and 99% of the bullshit will end. The debt was caused by all those tax cuts for corporations and billionaires. Social security is paid for by the social security taxes paid by workers. You watch a lot of Fox News.

          • http://tklist.us TKList

    • http://www.ThisPlaceIsModeratedByClowns.org Just The Facts Ma’am

      Whatever. Chances are Jimmy will still vote for Hillary – A candidate hand picked and groomed by the Oligarchs.

      • CornMaiden

        I don’t know what makes you think that. Jimmy sounds more like someone who #FeelsTheBern to me.

      • Nancianne

        I do Not agree. He distaste for the Clintons is well known !!

      • islander2010

        Clearly you don’t know Carter’s history. He and Sanders are on the same page, and he’s talking about the Clintons when he alludes to oligarchs.

      • AMS

        At the same time (and assuming you are right, which is not necessarily the case), he’s still calling it like it is, regardless. And he’s the only living president to have done so, ever. Obama is basically a puppet, so is Hillary, Bill even more so, Bush ridiculously so, and Reagan is the king of all of them. Though there is one thing we all should recognize, much as I love Carter, it was with his administration that the Dem party began its drift towards a moderate center (further to the right) and away from its progressive left FDR new deal tradition, and Bill and Obama have cemented that into place, and Hillary will only perpetuate that.

        • Emm Vee

          A puppet is a puppet. There are no degrees of being a puppet. Either you are a puppet or you’re not. I do, however, agree with your assessment that bill, Hillary, GWB and Obama are puppets. Yet, some voters still want to vote in another puppet (Hillary) when we could have a really decent, honest human being who will actually represent us, the people. I guess most of us must be a glutton for punishment, unfortunately.

          • CornMaiden

            I think Democrats would nominate #Bernie if there weren’t so much blatant cheating going on at the polls. Polls opening 6 hours late, polls closing early, 100,000 voters asked to all share one polling place, ballots where #Bernie’s name has been omitted, running out of ballots, and voter rolls purged of Democratic affiliation in closed primary states. And state after state has been called while hundreds of thousands of people are still standing in line at the polls. These dayumed Secretaries of State should at least count the votes, doggamit, At least count our votes, we’re pretending we have a functional democracy here!

            There has been cheating and voter suppression in every state. Democrats need to identify and personally contact each and every delegate, especially the unpledged delegates and make a case that the primaries were handled unfairly. Hlllary is unelectable, there is too much animosity for Hlllary, whether it is deserved or not. If we nominate her, we will lose. Do Democrats want to win with #Bernie or lose with Hlllary? And that’s what we’ve got to ask our delegates because our primary votes were not tallied fairly.

            • Emm Vee

              I don’t disagree.

            • lafontaine

              The ‘Democrat Establishment’ would probably rather lose with Hillary because puppets do not revolt against their masters, no matter what.

      • open-eyed American

        No he won’t vote for either Trump or Hillary, two right wing extremist with respect to foreign policy. Carter’s disdain for the Clinton banking cartel is well known.

      • CornMaiden

        Jimmy’s right. One of the best presidents in modern history.

        • AMS

          I don’t know about during his presidency. However, for a post presidency, I would say he is the best ex-president ever.

          • CornMaiden

            Thanks for your thoughts. I’m thinking his presidency was underrated and under appreciated. He kept us out of wars, and we had prosperity. It wasn’t exciting but it was productive. He has certainly dedicated himself, post presidency, to helping others.

            • SZwartz

              prosperity? really?

              • CornMaiden

                Um, yeah.

              • America Firster

                You doubt that the vast majority of Americans were better off under Carter than they have been since then?

              • thejudy64

                Exactly !

            • Roy_G

              One correction there. The American people were suffering greatly during Carter’s administration due to the unusual economic condition called stagflation. I remember double-digit inflation and how hard many people struggled. It wasn’t his fault, actually – the Arab oil embargo of the early 70’s helped trigger it – but he still got the blame anyways. So no, prosperity was not a hallmark of his administration.

              • Thomas Alexander Stephens

                Carter inherited stagflation, but was not entirely blameless. The Fed under Arthur Burns (appointed by Nixon) had allowed inflation to rise (perhaps for political reasons, to keep unemployment down), and it eventually got out of control. Unfortunately, when Carter had the opportunity to replace Burns in 1978, he appointed William Miller, who was a disaster. Miller believed that markets would bring down inflation without the need for higher interest rates from the Fed, and the result was that inflation rose to even higher levels than it had reached under Burns.

                Carter redeemed himself by appointing Paul Volcker to replace Miller in 1979, and within a few years, Volcker had brought inflation under control – at the price of a deep recession. By the time it happened, though, it was too late for Carter, who had lost the 1980 election to Reagan. The major beneficiary was Reagan, who went into the 1984 election with inflation having been beaten and the economy booming as the Fed reduced rates back to normal levels (with Reagan’s deficit spending providing an additional stimulus).

              • Roy_G

                Thank you.

              • thejudy64

                It was a lot better with him then with George W. ?! It is going to take a long time, if ever to get out from under the debt he accumulated etc. !

              • Roy_G

                If you were to go and look at the actual deficit spending by administration, instead of posting with no basis, you’d find that you’re looking at the wrong administrations. The annual budget deficits under the Carter administration were on average about the same as those under the Nixon administration. They didn’t start really going up significantly until the Reagan administration – the national debt had about tripled by the end of his presidency. You can see them compared here:

                http://ic.pics.livejournal.com/dbroussa/553166/240571/original.png

                Note that the surpluses that occurred at the end of the Clinton administration were wiped out by the deficits incurred during the Bush ’43 tenure. These numbers don’t tell the whole story, however. Just as a person can afford more debt if their income increases (a lower debt/income ratio), the country can also afford more debt if its Gross Domestic Product increases. The debt/GDP ratio is a much better indicator of how we’re doing financially. Again, you are looking at the wrong administration to blame for when the debt/GDP ratio went up:

                http://www.advisorperspectives.com/dshort/charts/policy/federal-debt-to-gdp-politics.gif

                As you can see, our debt/GDP ratio was declining from a dangerously high 120% during the Great Depression to a healthy 32% by the end of Carter’s term. Unfortunately, President Reagan listened to some very bad economic advice, pushed for massive tax cuts (mostly for the wealthy) and the die was cast. Reaganomics became “voodoo economics” as our deficits, federal debt, and debt/GDP ratio soared. With the exception of the end of the Clinton and Obama terms, those indicators haven’t looked back since.

              • B.J. Adams

                Sorry…Carter kicked off the oil price debacle in order to fund The Shah of Iran..to sell him weapons of every stripe. Rather than give him weapons and raise our taxes to pay for it he elected to let the Shah and OPEN raise the price of oil from $6 a barrel to almost $30 a barrel. With the profits the Shah was to buy American weapon systems. The Shah back stabbed Carter and spent much of the money on Russian and Chinese weapons..and his personal wealth We paid for Carter’s treason with huge raises in the price of gasoline.

              • Roy_G

                The president does not have the power or authority to raise taxes. As for “OPEN”, do you mean “OPEC”? OPEC will do what it wishes for the interest of its own members, not for the interests of some world leader.

            • thejudy64

              That’s exactly why the Republicans didnt like him. They love wars.

          • Stanley Crawford

            If Carter had brought back the Iranian hostages, then he would have won the election and the U.S.A. would lead the world in Fast Train and alternative fuel use/research. Instead, Traitor Ollie North had the helicopters sabotaged and candidate Reagan officials paid off the Iranian government to keep the hostages until after he was sworn in as president (first thing Reagan did as president was to unfreeze Iranian assets held in the U.S.A.) With Reagan not following through on the Carter Energy Policy and firing the union FAA Air Traffic Controllers, that began the off-shoring and out sourcing of American manufacturing to China; which also now leads the world in fast train and alternative use/research. Turns out that the unpatriotic, immoral and unethical Ronald Reagan administration fomented Treason, as the Iran-Contra weapons for cocaine scandal proved. That Reagan admired the C.C.P. form of government with what his misguided domestic/foreign policies have done to this country 35 years hence. Carter inherited the inflation from Ford. Carter took being president too seriously and ended up micromanaging it, while Reagan was a rebel without a clue and we had Reagan “Freedom Fighter’s’ Saddam Hussein, Osama Bin Laden, Al-CIAda and the Taliban now relabeled “Terrorists.”

            • icwydt

              Needs more periods.

            • CornMaiden

              You are correct on all points, shocking and sad as it is. Reagan was treasonous and it was criminal. I think there is a federal death penalty for treason actually, he should have been put to death. Ollie too, really. I bet the hostages would not have found that to be excessive, they were held for something like 440 days. We let him get away with it. Our first mistake was letting them get away with killing Kennedy. They were able to get away with assassinating Kennedy in the streets and the perpetrators were never punished, but instead remained in power. After that, all bets were off, those with power knew they could abuse it and Americans would be helpless to stop them, even if the abuses were blatant and overt. Which led us to the 2000 election being stolen, and already this year there has been election fraud in every state which has primaried so far. The real election fraud, which is the suppression practiced by electioneers. There is no election fraud by the voters.

              • oohdale

                Every word you just typed is from the desk of a real nut case. You said: “Reagan was treasonous and it was criminal. There is a federal death penalty for treason, he should have been put to death.”
                Then you are a fool. A real live idiot. Carter did say here the only thing I have ever heard him say that was good. That really amazes me too. For he was the worst President we have ever had. Until Obama, now Obama is the worst by far now.

              • Bruce Keller

                Last I recall, Nixon was the one that turned our currency into unlimited fiat, which has destroyed the average American’s purchasing power worse than anything(and helped create that massive inflation Carter got screwed on)… so I think he’s the worst.

              • Roy_G

                Let’s see now … Nixon took us off the gold standard, committed criminal acts and was forced to resign before being impeached, Bush ’43 pushed for an unjustified war that is now a part of the longest running foreign conflict in our history, the economy imploded under his watch, China gained Most Favored Nation status in 2001 followed by a mass exodus of our jobs to them … yet Carter, who had to guide us through the aftermath of Vietnam, kept us OUT of any wars, and brokered a historic peace treaty between Egypt and Israel, and Obama, who had to guide us through recovery from the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression with no help from the elites who profited from it or from the their bought legislators … are the worst?

                Apparently a country in crisis, a democratic republic turned into an oligarchy, and a constant state of conflict and economic turmoil are things you consider “good”.

              • Mary Wink

                I agree 100%. I always say, when they got away with Kennedy, all bets were off.

            • Paula Prindle

              Absolutely!

            • bstoff

              Lol. Tell us more! Is that you, Walter Kronkite?

        • Joe Vigliatura

          Carter is a good man. He’s right.

        • open-eyed American

          He had morals as a President, as he was not a tyrannical terrorist like all the others enabling American young girls and boys sent off to war for nothing but money and control of resources. This is main CAUSE of the present Oligarchy. An unsustainable violence for profit system, with an Intellectual Holocaust along with it. We cut budgets in education to pay for needless wars, kids sharing books in classrooms of 45 students, while blind apathetic fools watch war owned propaganda on all TV “News” stations thinking they are aware of “current events”. Our war economy must end. Now. Only Bernie Sanders makes any sense. The others are immoral war criminals invested in the subverted Oligarchy.

        • Oldgunny54

          I think it’s time for Jimmy Carter to retire. Politicians have been bribed ever since money and politics were invented. In the old days it was pigs cattle horses and women. Money has been substituted for the pigs cattle and horses but women are still used.

          • MrsPoppins

            How easily you dismiss people.

          • MrsPoppins

            Bless President Jimmy Carter.

          • rrecroc

            Its been coming since the 50’s, Eisenhower warned them, the events in the Vietnam War revealed the country had already been hijacked by the M-I Complex, complete apathy and irresponsibility from citizens holding their govt to no standards of integrity or honesty, the allowance of chronic robbing of the public treasury every year till now the Oligarchs (10%) of the population, control over 855 of the money. ASmerican people sat buy while Clinton signed NAFTA and opened the borders to illegals to fi;ll the jobs that couldn’t be exported.The american people themselves are totally responsible for this situation. They are wilfully ignorant, cowardly, degenerate fools who deserve every rotten thing that happens to them.

            • SZwartz

              See there you go — you make sense and delve into racism and bigotry over illegals and wonder why people stop listening to you. There are two reasons the nation never had a rational discussion of Obama’s bad policies:

              (1) The vile insane racism of the tea baggers sucked all the air of the room and there was no time or energy left for a rational discussion

              (2) The Liberals in their own racism did not dare criticize Obama when he did really stupid things, like hire Timmy Geithner.

              Thus, Right Wing anti-Black racism combined with Left Wing anti-Black racism to make certain there was never an intelligent discussion of what Obama was doing wrong and what he was doing right.

              Now, the bell tolls and don’t bother to ask for whom it tolls.

              • Emm Vee

                Obama was and is a puppet. That’s why he hired geithner. The democrats didn’t question Tim geithner because 98% of them are puppets too.

                That’s why if Hillary wins she’ll bring Wall Street Cronys to the treasury. Obama wants to gives us the TPP. He was a good talker, or good at giving speeches. That’s it. Obama sucks as a president. The best thing Obama can do for the country is leave office now and let Biden take over for the remainder of the year.

                • SZwartz

                  This is true.

            • SZwartz

              He was a terrible president, but he is 100% right about this.

            • https://myspace.com/stephennisdead TheIdiotStephennorman

              And look at what we got after Carter- the lying moron actor Reagan! This proves America is stupid and believes propaganda over truth. Time did tell. Reagan tripled the national debt and morally bankrupted us- the beginning of where we are now.
              The surprising thing is that someone with Carter’s integrity got elected in the first place.

              • Emm Vee

                I wish I can say you’re wrong, but you’re not. Bernie should have been chosen by 99% of the voters but yes, you’re right, this country has a lot of really stupid ass people in it…sadly.

              • CornMaiden

                And Reagan decimated the Middle Class. His presidency was the beginning of the end for the Middle Class. Our wages and our standards of living never recovered.

              • Terry Riley

                Kochs are running and ruining this country. They now control Roberts, McConnell and Ryan among thousands more politicians across the US. President Carter was a fine President who was screwed over by Reagan. We had a functioning democracy under President Carter. Reagan started the take over by the plutocrats during his presidency as he followed the Kochs’ demands back then.

                • Emm Vee

                  It’s not just the koch’s, it’s the Rothschild, Walton family, Wall Street, big oil, big pharmaceutical, corporations, health insurance companies, etc. And most of them own Hillary.

                • Cher

                  Kochs just said they would be happy with a Hillary presidency. What does that tell you?

                  • Cindy Warren

                    I will still take her over Trump!

                    • thejudy64

                      I used to say I would, but with the DNC backing her and all the crazy things going on at the polls, Bernie supporters are fed up with Both parties now ! Just like Carter said, both parties have been bought, not just one like we used to think. OLIGARCHY for sure now. We may be coming up with a new party very soon.

                      • Roy_G

                        Wouldn’t it be interesting if establishment Repubs were able to put up a viable alternative candidate? Can you imagine what it might be like to be able to choose in November from four viable (not fringe) candidates – Republican (?), Republican Independent (Trump), Democrat (Clinton), and Democratic Independent (Sanders)? Imagine a real, honest-to-goodness four way race instead of the same two parties every time. Now THAT would be something to see!

                      • CornMaiden

                        That would be awesome and it just might happen that way. Democrats are being really stupid if they don’t nominate #Bernie. He’s the strong candidate who can win, Hills is unelectable. Do Democrats want to win with #Bernie or lose with Hlllary? Further, #Bernie is the only liberal running. If we don’t nominate #Bernie we have to convince him to run third rail, because his supporters are going to vote for him anyway, and if there is a third and a fourth rail, #Bernie WILL win. The problem is that #Bernie cannot be elected as a write in. He has to run third rail or write in votes will be ignored. Democrats. have been so stupid. I am writing to all the superdelegates and begging them, for the good of the nation, to overthrow Hlllary at the convention. #StillBernie For the good of the nation, #DropOutHillary!

                      • CornMaiden

                        The Democratic Socialist Party. Or the Progressive Liberal Party. Count me in!

                    • Cher

                      I know what a bar she has set. That will be her legacy. Well, she was better than Frump….lmao…That’s all she’s got.

                  • thejudy64

                    She is really a Republican and part of the Establishment. Bernie was the only one running that wanted to Fix what is wrong. They are making sure that Hillary will be elected. Bernie beat Trump more then she did thougH ?! I am still wondering what they really want besides for Bernie to lose ?!

                    • SageThinker

                      I agree. Clinton is the establishment pick. Trump is the decoy. Bernie is the real challenger who is for the people and for integrity. So he won’t win because this is an oligarchy.

                • Bruce Chowning

                  You really can’t make a case that the Kochs are running this country…..now…..IF you had said the Kochs AND Soros…..and a few others….then you would be correct.

                  • Roy_G

                    True – they run both sides.

                • Wyatt Isaac Gibson

                  Carter was a horrible President. There is no way around it. His remarks today are either his regret and need to be honest, or he knows it’s coming out anyway so he wants to keep some dignity. He’s in the club, and the only guy missing is Reagan, because he’s rolling over in his grave over the rest of these asshats.

                  • America Firster

                    IN what way was Carter a horrible president? The no wars thing? The return of all the hostages unharmed without attacking Iran?

                    • Wyatt Isaac Gibson

                      Return of hostages, that had zero to do with Carter and everything to do with Reagan. Carter sold the Panama canal, destroyed the economy, made the world think America was a bunch of pansies. Read a history book.

                      • Nabil_Shaban

                        You should learn to read or use your brain. Carter’s attempts to helicopter rescue the Tehran hostages was deliberately sabotaged by those powers (CIA, MIC, Mossad) who were pushing Reagan to be Prez, to undermine Carter’s chances of getting re-elected as the man who returned all of the hostages unharmed without attacking Iran, and pave the way for the Hollywood actor, Reagan to “play the hero” and gain all the kudos. It was a stitch-up.

                        • CornMaiden

                          It was treason; a capital offense.

                      • America Firster

                        The hostages were taken and returned while Carter was president. Not Reagan. The return of the Panama Canal to the people of Panama was the deal cut 100 years before the Carter presidency. “..destroyed the economy, made the world think America was a bunch of pansies. Read a history book.”…spoken like a true two year old.

                      • CornMaiden

                        You read a history book. Reagan treasonously sabotaged the release of the hostages as it was already arranged by Carter. That was treason. President Carter’s big mistake was in not having the Attorney General arrest him and try him.

                        • Wyatt Isaac Gibson

                          You’re an idiot. Not worth a debate.

                  • Mervin

                    Most of the 4th Estate has been co-opted, purchased by the Nobles (the Oligarchs) of the 2nd Estate. They are no longer, if they ever were, champions of the 3rd Estate, the “commoners,” us. They are antiquated and passing into history due to the social media revolution, the 5th Estate. Thanks to the 5th Estate, we the “commoners” now begin to see all of the other estates for what they really are, tools of the Nobility.

                  • http://Discus.com/ Ordinary_Jo

                    Carter called it, spot on!

                  • Greenie Green

                    Thank you for continuing to speak the truth, President Carter.

                  • AlyThom

                    He’s exposed it in the USA. Who is going to expose it in the UK?

                  • Nabil_Shaban

                    I know this…and it has been the case for 50 years or more. It’s called the Military-Industrial Complex, which is the fundamental reason why since the WW2 the USA stopped being a democracy… but why Jimmy C, now you’ve gone past your sell-by-date, are you admitting to this now, when you once were President, you had the chance to rectifiy this matter (or is the US President a Hollow Man / Woman, with no real power, a puppet of the Oligarchs?)?

                    • CornMaiden

                      Well, I think we all know the answer to that, yeah. Think about what happened to President Kennedy when he didn’t do what he was told. He wanted to withdraw from Vietnam. That wasn’t going to be profitable.

                    • Bryan

                      The world has always been ruled by gangs. The democrats, whigs, republicans, feminist, libertarians excepted since they have never ruled. Carter is not saying anything new about human existence. Democracy is utopia, a goal to look toward but which shall never be reached, the crimes of democracy would be much worse than the present oligarchy, just look at Mao.

                    • Egregore

                      A little late……as usual.

                      • http://scorcher.org/ Jym Dyer

                        This was published in August, 2015.

                      • icwydt

                        I remember sky high inflation and lines at the gas pumps. He may have not gone to war but the mood of the country was awfull.

                      • Sujad Syed

                        JC is the best. He is absolutely right, every country in today’s world is an oligarchy, more so, the developed countries & the pols, corporates there are in criminal, crony nexus with the pols, corporates of the third world. They are the biggest Mafia!

                      • Robert Wexelbaum

                        After hearing what ex-President Jimmy Carter has said. I wonder why he does not support Bernie Sanders for president. Has Jimmy sent Bernie $26 like I and average contributors have?

                        • CornMaiden

                          What makes you think he doesn’t support #Bernie? Every liberal with a conscience in this country has sent #Bernie a few bucks. At last count he has raised $44 million.

                        • Roger Fenwick

                          President Carter was ahead of his time, solar panels on the White House. He is 100% correct our system needs changed. Our elected officials spend more time raising money than they do the nation’s business. We must abolish Citizens United and get our system out of the lobbist pocket.

                          • thejudy64

                            Our only chance for that to happen was if Bernie got elected, and with all the cheating, etc. going on that probably won’t happen ! Anyone else that gets in is not going to change those things. That’s how they can control us.

                          • Cher

                            Well we keep voting for these people. Hillary is another one. We will be dust soon if we don’t vote for Bernie. He’s the only with proof of no one owning him or taking bribe money.

                          • challengeyourlimits

                            Now if Trump would only release his tax returns

                          • http://jameslyonsweiler.com/ lifebiomedguru

                            The article that got me banned from that bastion of free thought, Daily Kos: https://jameslyonsweiler.com/2015/12/05/the-pharma-bulls-are-loose-and-its-the-end-of-democracy-in-america/

                          • Michael McLaughlin

                            In the USA there is no right or left. There is only a cabal of unelected outsiders who control our elected officials. They also use the MSM, mainstream media, to lie and keep the truth from the citizens. The only fight you absolutely need to win is to free the MSM and the rest will fall like dominoes.

                            • Michael McLaughlin

                              In the USA there is no right or left. There is only a cabal of unelected outsiders who control our elected officials. They also use the MSM, mainstream media, to lie and keep the truth from the citizens. The only fight you absolutely need to win is to free the MSM and the rest will fall like dominoes.

                              Many mistake the MSM as a subordinate of corporate America. Profits
                              cascade into MSN no matter which “side” is taken. Less money spent on
                              “medicial” MSM, more money spent on discretionary advertising and
                              recreation. Have you seen the corporate might/throw weight of Disney or
                              Comcast on Wikipedia? The MSM is the puppeteer directing the NWO march
                              back to feudalism worldwide.

                            • Daniel C. Fay

                              What a bunch of horse hockey. Why would anyone listen to Jimmy? Worst POTUS until Obama. He almost lost the cold war for us until Ronald Reagan became the POTUS. Jimmy Carter is a great humanitarian but a global politcal idiot.

                            • michaelstumpf

                              Jimmy Carter is the most knowledgable person alive today, to give a first-hand perspective on the topic political corruption. In fact I’m going to phone bank for Democratic Presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders today. He is what the world needs now.

                            • amanda

                              Thank you President Carter. For serving us proudly and with integrity then and now still.

                            • Bruce Chowning

                              Well good for Jimmy! Politically speaking this is probably the first time I’ve ever agreed with him. As a president he was awful….but as a man and a Christian, before and after office he is of the finest kind. My only question here is this: is anyone listening?

                            • Peter

                              Name all these oligarchs… all of them

                            • http://plus.google.com/+OleOlson novenator

                              Carter is correct. Our system of politics is drowning in a sea of big money corruption. It might already be too late to salvage it, but we have to go down fighting even if we lose.

                              Bernie’s Volunteer Toolkit http://www.bernkit.com/

                            • Joanna

                              The point is that the US political system has morphed into an oligarchy regardless of what happened during Carter’s administration.

                            • Robert Taylor

                              We need a pure/direct democracy where we the people vote yea or nay on bills presented by the House and the President is not allowed to veto; we no longer need an Electoral College nor a Senate. We also need to follow the Constitution and only allow the Treasury to print and coin the currency as a public utility; the Federal Reserve is a private cabal of elitist millionaires.

                            • Hymie

                              Wow, Pres Jim… you finally noticed what we’ve been saying for years… too bad you didn’t try to do anything to change it when you were holding the office of the world’s most powerful man…

                            • Frances Allden

                              If anyone will tell truth, Jimmy Carter will.

                            • Percy Flage

                              Carter’s expression of concern is rather belated, but he ought to know, since he served the oligarchs so well during his term. From the World Socialist Web Site (wsws.org), “The working class and the 2000 elections, pt. 1” (3 October, 2000):
                              “Since Democrat Jimmy Carter was elected president in 1976, the Democrats and Republicans have each controlled the White House for 12 years. For 18 of the last 20 years, one party has held the presidency while the other controlled one or both houses of Congress. For all their internecine conflicts, the Democrats and Republicans have carried out a common agenda: enriching a wealthy elite, which comprises a small percentage of the population, at the expense of everyone else.

                              “This process began during Carter’s presidency, as big business sought to reshape class relations after the social explosions and political turmoil of the 1960s and early 1970s. Faced with intensifying international competition, corporate America demanded a free hand to restructure the workplace and impose speedup and other productivity measures. The key weapon against the working class was the deliberate creation of mass unemployment, to weaken workers’ resistance to greater exploitation.

                              “Carter appointed Wall Street banker Paul Volcker to head the Federal Reserve Board, with a mandate to impose a tight-money regime culminating in interest rates topping 20 percent. Volcker’s measures produced their intended effect, a deep recession and sharp rise in joblessness.

                              “Carter presided over the Chrysler bailout, in which for the first time a major union, the United Auto Workers, negotiated wage cuts and speedup under threat of plant closures and massive job cuts. His administration also ushered in the deregulation of the airline industry—spearheaded by liberal Democrat Edward Kennedy—the first in a series of measures aimed at imposing labor “flexibility” and slashing corporate outlays for occupational health and safety, environmental safeguards and consumer protection.”

                              On the international front, Carter’s real role—supporter of the mujahedeen (who later morphed into the Taliban, al Qaeda and others), friend of the Shah of Iran, the Saudi monarchy and other dictators, imperialist—is described in “Nobel Peace Prize goes to Jimmy Carter—the “friendly” face of US imperialism” (WSWS 12 October 2002): “Carter, who served a single four-year term as the 39th president of the US from 1977 to 1981, has often been cast as a dedicated advocate of human rights by his supporters and an ineffectual and bungling appeaser by his Republican opponents. In reality, the Carter presidency, which coincided with a sharp intensification of the crisis of US and world capitalism, set the stage for both the eruption of US militarism and a ruthless government-corporate offensive against the working class at home.”

                              For more on Carter’s role of setting up PATCO for the repression that followed, see “Thirty years since the PATCO strike pt., 1” (WSWS 3 August 2011):
                              “In reality, the union-busting operation was a bipartisan operation, carried out with the tacit support of the Democrats. The plan Reagan implemented for smashing PATCO, including the military scabbing operation known as the Management Strike Contingency Force, had been drawn up under Democratic President Jimmy Carter in 1980.”

                              If Jimmy Carter wants to apportion blame for the rule by oligarchs, he could start by looking in the mirror.

                            • http://www.pbs.org Emilio Rafael

                              There many courtesans in the Congress. It is time for term limits.

