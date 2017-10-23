Jimmy Carter Drops Truth Bomb: ‘Russia Didn’t Hack Election, Hillary Sucked’

Former President Jimmy Carter dropped a series of truth bombs during an interview with The New York Times, pointing out that Russia did not steal the election, Hillary was not a candidate worth voting for, and Obama was a failure.

Jimmy Carter’s truth bombs left the liberal Times exasperated and wondering how they could possibly spin the interview to suit their fake news narrative.

Here are some major highlights from the interview:

1. The Russians didn’t steal the 2016 election.

Carter was asked “Did the Russians purloin the election from Hillary?”

“I don’t think there’s any evidence that what the Russians did changed enough votes — or any votes,” Carter said.

So the hard-left former president doesn’t think the Russians stole the election? Take note, Capitol Hill Democrats.

2. The Carters didn’t vote for Hillary

Carter and his wife, Roselyn, disagreed on the Russia question. In the interview, she “looked over archly [and said] ‘They obviously did'” purloin the election.

“Rosie and I have a difference of opinion on that,” Carter said.

Rosalynn then said, “The drip-drip-drip about Hillary.”

Which prompted Carter to note that during the primary, they didn’t vote for Hillary Clinton. “We voted for Sanders.”

3. Obama fell far short of his promises

Barack Obama whooshed into office on pledges of delivering “hope and change” to the country, spilt by partisan politics.

He didn’t. In fact, he made it worse.

“He made some very wonderful statements, in my opinion, when he first got in office, and then he reneged on that,” he said about Obama’s action on the Middle East.

4. Media “harder on Trump than any president”

A recent Harvard study showed that 93% of new coverage about President Trump is negative.

But here’s another shocker: Carter defended Trump.

“I think the media have been harder on Trump than any other president certainly that I’ve known about,” Carter said. “I think they feel free to claim that Trump is mentally deranged and everything else without hesitation.”

5. NFL players should “stand during the American anthem”

Carter, who joined the other four living ex-presidents on Saturday for a hurricane fundraiser, put his hand on his heart when the national anthem played — and he has a strong opinion about what NFL players should do, too.

“I think they ought to find a different way to object, to demonstrate,” he said. ” I would rather see all the players stand during the American anthem.”

Not exactly the narrative The Times was painting.