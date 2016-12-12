Jimmy Savile Boss Found To Be Behind Pizzagate Cover-up

The newspaper leading the way in attempting to cover-up the Pizzagate scandal is run by a man who also helped protect notorious UK pedophile Jimmy Savile.

New York Times CEO, Mark Thompson, was Director-General of the BBC at the time that the UK’s most prolific pedophile, Jimmy Savile, raped hundreds of children and murdered countless others.

Savile, who had been knighted by the Queen at the height of his child abuse activities, had his crimes covered up for years by Mark Thompson who ran the BBC between 2004 – 2012.

Thompson is now the CEO of the New York Times, and is leading the way in smearing the Pizzagate scandal as ‘fake news’.

According to the New York Times, the scandal can be “debunked” in 9 steps:

1. WikiLeaks began releasing emails hacked from the account of John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, a month before the election.

2. Social media users on a popular Reddit forum dedicated to Donald J. Trump and 4chan’s far-right fringe message board searched the releases for evidence of wrongdoing.

3. Within the emails were discussions that include the word pizza, including dinner plans between Mr. Podesta and his lobbyist brother, Tony Podesta.

4. A participant on 4chan connected the phrase “cheese pizza” to pedophiles, who on chat boards use the initials “c.p.” to denote child pornography.

5. Following the use of “pizza,” theorists focused on the Washington pizza restaurant Comet Ping Pong. The WikiLeaks emails revealed that John Podesta corresponded with Comet’s owner, James Alefantis, who had connections to Democratic operatives.

6. The theory started snowballing, taking on the meme #PizzaGate. Fake news articles emerged and were spread on Twitter and Facebook.

7. The false stories swept up neighboring businesses and bands that had played at Comet. Theories about kill rooms, underground tunnels, satanism and even cannibalism emerged in fabricated stories and on social media.

8. On Dec. 4, Edgar M. Welch, a 28-year-old from North Carolina, arrived at Comet with a military-style rifle and a handgun. The police said he fired the rifle inside the pizzeria, hurting no one, and surrendered after finding no evidence to support claims of child slaves being held there.

9. The shooting did not put the theory to rest. Purveyors of the theory and fake news pointed to the mainstream media as conspirators of a coverup to protect what they said was a crime ring.