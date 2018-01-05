Jeff Sessions Has Re-Criminalized Cannabis Nationwide

The attorney general unleashes federal prosecutors on legal marijuana

January 5, 2018 Carol Adl News, US 6

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has just “re-criminalized” cannabis nationwide, regardless of state-based legalization for its medical and recreational use

The longtime opponent of marijuana will allow the nation’s top federal prosecutors to decide how to handle marijuana cases in states where the drug has already been legalized.

The Daily Sheeple reports:

The Justice Department chief effectively withdrew federal guidelines that helped limit prosecutions of businesses and individuals who sold pot in a legal manner under state law because marijuana sales are still banned under federal law. (Keep repeating “I am free…I am free…”)

According to Politico, Sessions said future prosecutions would be up to individual U.S. attorneys. However, the announcement appeared intended to discourage marijuana-related business by being deliberately vague about future federal enforcement efforts. The new approach will probably increase confusion about the legal risk of marijuana-related activity in states that have passed legislation allowing people to grow, buy or use pot.

“Given the Department’s well-established general principles, previous nationwide guidance specific to marijuana enforcement is unnecessary and is rescinded, effective immediately,” Sessions said in a one-page memo sent to federal prosecutors nationwide. In a statement, the attorney general said the department’s earlier guidance “undermines the rule of law” by second-guessing the national drug laws Congress has passed. –Politico

 

Perhaps a little terrifyingly too,  Justice Department officials who briefed reporters on the announcement declined to say whether the new policy was intended to increase federal prosecutions for marijuana-related crimes. But knowing Sessions, that’s exactly what’s intended.

“I can’t sit here and say whether it will or will not lead to more marijuana prosecutions,” said a senior DOJ official who spoke on condition of anonymity. “We believe U.S. attorneys’ offices should be opened up to bring all of the cases that they believe are necessary to be brought. The Cole memo as interpreted created a safe harbor for the marijuana industry to operate in these states. There is a belief that that is inconsistent with what federal law says,” the official said. “The Cole memo was not consistent with federal law. [Sessions] believes that it’s important that the Department of Justice be enforcing the laws that were enacted by Congress.”

 

Carol Adl

Carol Adl

Writer at News Punch
Carol Adl

Latest posts by Carol Adl (see all)

  • rcwarbirdbuilder

    This political move is a government scam, after every one has their money invested in the grow facility and equipment it is criminalized again.

    • The Mechanic

      Prohibition.

      • Mollie Norris

        Much worse. Prohibition created a black market for alcohol. The US government has worked with drug cartels for decades.

  • scott

    Since the gubberment has a patent on cannabis, they can’t have competition. Since cannabis is known to CURE cancer and alleviate nerve pain, big pharma will lose profits.Our bodies have cannabinoid receptors. Which means we are designed to consume the stuff. Smoking it has a different affect.Let’s see if the federal raids continue.

    • Mollie Norris

      Competition with a patent owner is an oxymoron; the US owns the rights to the use of cannabinoids to treat the disorders listed in Patent 6630507:https://docs.google.com/viewer?url=patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/pdfs/US6630507.pdf. All cannabis legalization organizations and also all medical cannabis advocacy groups have been aware of this patent for years, based on my contacts with many of them. The USPO has also granted many of the thousands of medical cannabis patents it’s issued to Israeli researchers. Cannabis is used in PTSD treatment in Israel.

  • anonymous4u4me

    The 10th amendment says sessions is full of shit.