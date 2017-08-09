Jodie Foster: Hollywood Execs Tried To Rape Me When I Was A Girl

Actress Jodie Foster has revealed that Hollywood executives attempted to rape her when she was a teenager trying to break into the industry.

Foster told an interviewer this week that a top Hollywood producer tried to sexually abuse her when her parents were out of town.

The revelations by Foster come hot on the heels of claims by other Hollywood celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Corey Feldman, and Elijah Wood – all of whom have personally witnessed the elite Hollywood pedophile ring in action.

The Fix reports: The 53-year-old revealed that a male producer called her while she was at a friend’s sleepover and “pretended” that she’d missed a meeting, knowing that her mother was out of town.

“He had me come to the appointment and was talking to me, and asked me to take my jacket off and turn around so he could see my body,” Jodie recalled.

“You know, I was 14 and kinda chubby with pimples and whatever. But yeah…my agent went to his office and punched him in the face.”

Jodie also opened about being her family’s meal ticket from a young age, after acting in her first ad when she was three, and scoring her first Oscar nomination for Taxi Driver at just 14.

“There’s a lot of pressure that comes with being the breadwinner,” she told host Marc Fennell. “I was the only source of income in our entire family.”

As one of the few child stars to never fall off the rails, Jodie carved out a hugely successful acting career, winning Oscars for Silence of The Lambs and The Accused, while also directing a handful of films including The Beaver and her new drama, Money Monster.

Jodie flew into Sydney this week to promote Money Monster, which reunites Ocean’s Eleven stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney.