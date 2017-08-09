Jodie Foster: Hollywood Execs Tried To Rape Me When I Was A Girl

Jodie Foster reveals how she was groomed by Hollywood pedophile executives when she was a teenager

Actress Jodie Foster has revealed that Hollywood executives attempted to rape her when she was a teenager trying to break into the industry.

Foster told an interviewer this week that a top Hollywood producer tried to sexually abuse her when her parents were out of town.

The revelations by Foster come hot on the heels of claims by other Hollywood celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Corey Feldman, and Elijah Wood – all of whom have personally witnessed the elite Hollywood pedophile ring in action.

The Fix reports: The 53-year-old revealed that a male producer called her while she was at a friend’s sleepover and “pretended” that she’d missed a meeting, knowing that her mother was out of town.

“He had me come to the appointment and was talking to me, and asked me to take my jacket off and turn around so he could see my body,” Jodie recalled.

“You know, I was 14 and kinda chubby with pimples and whatever. But yeah…my agent went to his office and punched him in the face.”

Jodie also opened about being her family’s meal ticket from a young age, after acting in her first ad when she was three, and scoring her first Oscar nomination for Taxi Driver at just 14.

“There’s a lot of pressure that comes with being the breadwinner,” she told host Marc Fennell. “I was the only source of income in our entire family.”

As one of the few child stars to never fall off the rails, Jodie carved out a hugely successful acting career, winning Oscars for Silence of The Lambs and The Accused, while also directing a handful of films including The Beaver and her new drama, Money Monster.

Jodie flew into Sydney this week to promote Money Monster, which reunites Ocean’s Eleven stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

  • Shazbat

    So the rumours about Jodie’s abuse were true, which isn’t surprising.Thank you Jodie for being so brave so as to encourage many others to come forth; God Bless you!!

    #ItEndsNow

  • Lants Schtolz

    This was in 2016. This is not breaking news. It doesn’t come “on the heels” of anything.

    • Shazbat

      “Foster told an interviewer this week”

      Article date: August 9, 2017

      • audieho

        The YouTube video was published on Jun 1, 2016.

        • Shazbat

          The year-old YouTube video is not the video of the interview that Jodie gave this week, which really should be obvious; it merely points out that this stuff has been out there–and suppressed by the media–for a long time

  • d d

    Why didn’t she name the guy???
    More children are abused every day because these actors and actresses care more about their precious careers than the suffering of children in the industry.

  • Susan

    Well dun Jolie bet they didn’t see this coming children from the past that they abused standing up for the children of the future stay strong for the children God bless us all and keep us safe in his loveing arm,so

  • audieho

    “As one of the few child stars to never fall off the rails…”

    Isn’t she a lesbian? Yes, that is falling off the rails. In fact, her revelation supports the 200+ years of psychiatry and psychology belief that homosexuality is a mental disorder caused by childhood sexual trauma. If we were honest with ourselves and admit that reclassifying mental disorders as normal because we don’t want anyone’s feelings to be hurt, allows the cycle of abuse to continue. If we didn’t try to normalize her mental illness for political or other reasons, quite possibly with the help of psychiatrists, this revelation could have been come 20-30 years ago when it really matter, like before the predator could have hurt any more children. Furthermore, she is not brave. She did not name the predator. It does absolutely no good for anyone to not name names. The cycle of abuse will continue.

    • krinks

      I was hoping at least one person saw the connection. Well done.

  • Butch

  • Lasalle_Street

    Again, this story is mostly bogus. Child exploitation is real but this site and this author make stuff up out of nowhere. Not a single line in her interview does it say they tried to rape her. Stop making up stories you set back the whole effort to actually protect people.