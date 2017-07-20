John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Tumour

Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with a brain tumour after doctors removed a blood clot above his left eye last week.

Doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix said the 80-year-old Arizona senator has glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer

US Politicians were quick to praise McCain and wish him well.

John McCain is as tough as they come. Thinking of John, Cindy, their wonderful children, & their whole family tonight. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 20, 2017

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I’ve ever known. Cancer doesn’t know what it’s up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

The Telegraph reports: The news was met with shock in Washington and triggered an outpouring of support for the much-respected Republican lawmaker.

“Senator John McCain has always been a fighter,” President Donald Trump said. “Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. Get well soon.”

“On Friday, July 14, Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix. Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot,” his office said in a statement.

