Mentally Ill McCain Accuses Rand Paul Of Working For Putin

John McCain lost the plot on the Senate floor on Wednesday after being triggered by Rand Paul stating his belief that tiny European state Montenegro should not join NATO.

‘The senator from Kentucky is now working for Vladimir Putin!‘ an out-of-control McCain screamed after berating his GOP colleague for several excruciating minutes.

Rand Paul issued a statement later that clarified he is against Montenegro joining NATO because the U.S.’s military commitments are stretched and we have already pledged to defend the 28 countries in NATO.

‘Is it unwise to expand the monetary and military obligations of the United States given the burden of our $20 trillion debt,’ Rand Paul said in the statement.

McCain did not see it this way and spent minutes elaborating on his bizarre conspiracy theory, accusing Rand Paul, who dared express a non-establishment position, of working for the Russian President.

‘You are achieving the objectives of Vladimir Putin,’ the Arizona Republican said of Paul, accusing the Russian leader of ‘trying to dismember this small country, which has already been the subject of an attempted coup.‘

Aiming the comments again at Paul, McCain said, ‘If they object, they are now carrying out the desires and ambitions of Vladimir Putin and I do not say that lightly.’

McCain then asked for unanimous consent to move the bill forward.

Brave Rand Paul countered by moving toward a microphone, uttering ‘I object,’ and hightailing it off the Senate floor.

Meltdown

This move really triggered John McCain.

‘I note the senator from Kentucky leaving the floor without justification or any rationale for the action he has just taken,’ McCain said.

‘That is really remarkable, that a senator blocking a treaty that is supported by the overwhelming number – perhaps 98, at least, of his colleagues – would come to the floor and object and walk away,’ he stated, red in the face and visibly angered.

Then McCain took it a step further.

‘The only conclusion you can draw when he walks away is he has no justification for his objection to having a small nation be part of NATO that is under assault from the Russians,’ McCain said.

‘So, I repeat again, the senator from Kentucky is now working for Vladimir Putin,’ McCain said.

McCain’s bizarre Senate floor meltdown follows news that he visited Eastern Europe earlier this year in an attempt at restarting the war between Ukraine and Russia, presumably with a view to provoking World War 3.

A video has surfaced online in which McCain and fellow warmonger Lindsey Graham are caught meeting with the Ukraine military, encouraging them to launch an offensive against Russia and restart hostilities, all the while describing Russia as the “aggressor” that must “pay a heavier price.”

Lindsey Graham delivers an incendiary speech in the video, egging on the Ukranian troops to re-start hostilities with Russia.

“Your fight is our fight, 2017 will be the year of offense. All of us will go back to Washington and we will push the case against Russia. Enough of a Russian aggression. It is time for them to pay a heavier price.“

John McCain was no less provocative:

“I believe you will win. I am convinced you will win and we will do everything we can to provide you with what you need to win.”

(Video below – Graham begins speaking at 1:10)

Seems like President Trump was right when he singled these two Senators out as “warmongers looking for ways to start WW3.”