John McCain: Doctors Told Me I Have ‘3% Chance’ Of Survival

Sen. John McCain claims doctors have given him “a snowball’s chance in hell” of surviving an aggressive form of brain cancer.

In an interview that aired Sunday on CBS’s 60 Minutes, the controversial John McCain told viewers that his time is almost up.

“They said that it’s very serious, that the prognosis is very, very serious,” the 81-year-old McCain, R-Ariz., said during the segment titled “The Fighter.”

“Some say 3 percent, some say 14 percent. You know, it’s a very poor prognosis,” he continued. “So I just said, ‘I understand. Now we’re gonna do what we can, get the best doctors we can find and do the best we can.‘

“And, at the same time, celebrate, with gratitude, a life well-lived.”

AZCentral reports: John McCain, a former naval aviator who was shot down over North Vietnam in 1967 and held as a prisoner of war until 1973, also revealed that he wants his memorial service held at his alma mater in Annapolis, Md.

“I want, when I leave, that the ceremony is at the Naval Academy,” he said. “And we just have a couple of people that stand up and say, ‘This guy, he served his country.‘”

McCain on July 14 underwent an emergency craniotomy to address a blood clot that was later revealed to be associated with glioblastoma,a deadly kind of brain cancer.

He returned to Capitol Hill after Labor Day and is keeping his regular Senate work schedule as he continues chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

“I am more energetic, and more engaged, as a result of this because I know that I’ve got to do everything I can to serve this country while I can,” said McCain, the chairman of the influential Senate Armed Services Committee and the 2008 Republican presidential nominee.

Since the diagnosis, McCain on July 28 voted to kill the GOP’s “skinny repeal” legislation, part of Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare.” On Friday, McCain announced that he also intends to vote against the latest GOP health-care bill authored by Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

The votes have put further strain on his already notoriously bad relationship with President Donald Trump, who has made undoing “Obamacare” a top priority.

In the TV interview, McCain said that Trump still has never apologized to him for ridiculing in 2015 McCain’s P.O.W. experience. But McCain said he has moved on and that none of his votes are intended to get back at Trump for the insult.

McCain added that he’d be happy to have a conversation with Trump but acknowledged that they each had a “different upbringing” and “different life experiences.”