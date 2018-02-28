White House Investigating John Podesta Death Threat To Jared Kushner

February 28, 2018 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 5

White House investigates John Podesta death threat to Jared Kushner

The White House have launched an investigation into death threats sent by former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta to Jared Kushner.

On Tuesday night, creepy Podesta tweeted Trump’s son-in-law the following ominous warning: “Jared better start wearing his kevlar on his back.” 

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Senior White House official Dan Scavino, using his personal Twitter account, responded early Wednesday morning, “Creepy John Podesta with a threat directed at the Presidents son-in-law….disgraceful. Not surprised!”

Podesta made the comment about a Washington Post article hit piece on Kushner published Tuesday. Podesta’s full comment reads, “Seems like those “unnamed sources peddling second-hand hearsay with rank speculation that continue to leak inaccurate information,” came straight from 1600 Penn. Jared better start wearing his kevlar on his back.”

In normal times Podesta’s Kevlar comment would be seen as a way of talking about someone being undermined by White House colleagues–‘backstabbed’ would be the proper term.

However, given the current climate of political violence, murder and mass shootings, some online are taking Podesta’s comment as something sinister in the wake of repeated violent attacks on Trump supporters, the unsolved murder of DNC worker Seth Rich, the mass shooting attack on GOP congressmen and the recent mass shootings in Las Vegas and Parkland, Florida.

A sample of the milder reactions:

A Republican who warned a senior Obama official he “better start wearing his kevlar on his back” would be hounded by Democrats and their media allies no matter the context.

Being that he is a well connected Democrat who served in high ranking positions in the Bill Clinton and Barack Obama administrations, Podesta will likely be given a pass by the media for what at best is an incedibly bad choice of words in the current violent political climate.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

  • Steve S

    Pizzagate still not properly investigated and pedophiles brought to justice. Why is this guy still not behind bars?

  • Kane

    I recall Amy Greene telling how the wife of the Corning ware empire ,one night ,drunk at dinner told her that her friend Marilyn would be dead soon Then it was the republicans who were the murderers Marilyn,the democrat was dead within 24 hours .How the tables have turned.

  • Geddy Lee

    Would someone please capture that sick fcvk child-raping, child-torturing, child-murdering, child-eating, Seth-Rich-murdering CANNIBAL? Once we’ve got him, let’s give him a dose (NON-LETHAL, OF COURSE!) of his own medicine. In fact, let’s give him dose after dose after dose, for months and years. Let’s punish this piece of dogsh*t on two legs for DECADES. Let’s make him really feel the loosh.

    John, you are going to be exposed on CNN when this is all said and done. Even that pile of horsesh*t won’t be able to cover for you. You are going to rot in a cage. Hopefully, you will be tortured endlessly for years and years and years and years and years, while you live in solitary confinement. No books, no computer, no nothing. Just staring at the bars of your cage, and WITHOUT YOUR GLASSES ON, FAGG0T.

  • rogblake

    Sounded like a threat of attempted murder to me.

  • Mollie Norris

    I think “Podesta will likely be given a pass” to a different place soon.