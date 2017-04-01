Investigator Says John Podesta Was Paid One Billion Rubles By Russia

Investigative reporter Peter Shcweizer has obtained proof that Clinton campaign chair John Podesta illegally received over one billion rubles ($45 million dollars) from Russia.

Schweizer claims Podesta has “a very interesting relationship with Russia, going back to when Hillary Clinton was secretary of state.”

“In 2011, he joins the executive board of this small energy company in Massachusetts called Joule Energy,” Schweizer told SiriusXM.

“And Joule Energy, about two months after he joins the executive board, gets a large infusion of cash. They get one billion rubles, which is about $35 to $45 million, invested from Russia. It comes from a very unusual entity, this entity called RUSNANO.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

Investigative reporter and author Peter Schweizer went on FOX and Friends to discuss Kremlin influence on US politics — and how the Clinton camp was in bed with the Putin regime.

Peter Schweizer: In 2011 John Podesta joined the board of this very small energy company called Joule Energy based out of Massachusetts.

About two months after he joins the board a Russian entity called RUSNANO puts a billion rubles, which is about $35 million, into John Podesta’s company.

Now, what is RUSNANO? RUSNANO is not a private company, Steve. It is a fund directly funded by the Kremlin.

In fact the Russian finance minister called RUSNANO “Putin’s Child.” So you have the Russian government investing in one of John Podesta’s business in 2011 while he is an adviser to Hillary Clinton at the State Department.

Steve Doocy: OK. Does anybody in the Trump circle rise to the level that there is this kind of money involved?

Peter Schweizer: No.

And, once again, the frenzy on the left is all a disguise to hide their own rampant corruption.