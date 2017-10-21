John Podesta Was Paid $35 Million From Russia For Uranium One Deal

Former Clinton aide John Podesta was so ‘instrumental’ in brokering the Uranium One deal in 2010 he was paid $35 million from Russia the following year.

Not only did Clinton and Podesta take money from the Russians, Podesta was working with Manafort in Ukraine during Euromaidan. A job that later gets Manafort surveilled by Obama. Podesta doesn’t get in trouble and goes on to work for the White House.

Commonsenseevaluation.com reports: What a very cozy group of cronies they have, betraying Americans for money with absolute impunity.

It’s almost like the Clintons, Podesta, Mueller, Comey, Obama, McCain and others… all work for Russia. Treasonous Bastards!

From Open Secrets:

Interesting Manafort-Podesta-Obama Timeline:

Podesta receives his $35 MILLION payout from Russia in January 2011. The Uranium deal he brokered was 2010.

This seems like total power plays to only use intelligence when needing to take out or manipulate players.

This story gets stranger by the day. I’m compiling a timeline trying to make sense of where all the players stood at different dates.

February 7, 2010 – Yanukovych is democratically elected the President of Ukraine. He is pro Russia and by default, anti EU.

Jan. 18, 2011 a small green-energy company named Joule Unlimited announced Podesta’s appointment to its board. Months later, Rusnano, a Kremlin-backed investment fund founded by Vladimir Putin, pumped $35 million into Joule. Serving alongside Podesta on Joule’s board were senior Russian official Anatoly Chubais and oligarch Ruben Vardanyan, who has been appointed by Putin to a Russian economic modernization council.

2012 – Podesta working for Podesta group. One of the largest lobbying firms in D.C.

January 24 2013 – Clinton becomes sick and resigns. Clinton introduced John Kerry before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, as hearings were held on his nomination to succeed her.

November 21, 2013 – Euromaidan (Ukraine color revolution) began on the night of 21 November 2013 with public protests in Maidan Nezalezhnosti (“Independence Square”) in Kiev, demanding closer European integration. The scope of the protests expanded, with many calls for the resignation of President Viktor Yanukovych and his government. The protests led to the 2014 Ukrainian revolution.

*protests started with Nazis (Svoboda party) marching through the streets with torches. This is suspected to be funded by Soros.

December 13th 2013 – As pro-euro (anti pro Russia president) protests continue to rock Kiev, Senator McCain is flying there to show support—the highest-ranking American official yet do so. He will speak with Svoboda leaders on the stage in Maidan square (the Nazi side).

Svoboda’s openly pro-Nazi politics have not deterred Senator John McCain from addressing a EuroMaidan rally alongside Tyahnybok, nor did it prevent Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland from enjoying a friendly meeting with the Svoboda leader this February.

December 14th 2013 – John Podesta joins Obama’s White House staff.

2013-14 – Ukraine President, Yanukovych, paid Manafort $17 million for consulting in 2013 and 2014.” Podesta group helped with this campaign and later filed late disclosures in 2017.

??? – An apparently bugged phone conversation in which a senior US diplomat disparages the EU over the Ukraine crisis has been posted online. The alleged conversation between Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and the US Ambassador to Ukraine, Geoffrey Pyatt, appeared on YouTube on Thursday. It is not clearly when the alleged conversation took place.

The US says that it is working with all sides in the crisis to reach a peaceful solution, noting that “ultimately it is up to the Ukrainian people to decide their future”. However this transcript suggests that the US has very clear ideas about what the outcome should be and is striving to achieve these goals. Russian spokesmen have insisted that the US is meddling in Ukraine’s affairs – no more than Moscow, the cynic might say – but Washington clearly has its own game-plan. The clear purpose in leaking this conversation is to embarrass Washington and for audiences susceptible to Moscow’s message to portray the US as interfering in Ukraine’s domestic affairs.

Feb 2014 – Obama asst. Sec. Of State, Nuland meets with Svoboda leaders.

2014, Post Ukraine Revolution – Manafort became the subject of an FBI investigation that began in 2014. It centered on work done by a group of Washington consulting firms for Ukraine’s former ruling party, the sources told CNN.

The surveillance was discontinued at some point last year for lack of evidence, according to one of the sources.

2016 – Wiretaps of Manafort begin again once he is working on Trump’s campaign.