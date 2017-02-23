John Podesta Says Pizzagate Is ‘Fake News’ – Video

John Podesta has spoken about ‘Pizzagate’ publicly for the first time.

In a recent interview, Podesta, who’s been the central character of the Pizzagate scandal, talks about Pedogate… although he avoids actually saying the words ‘Pedogate’ or ‘pizzagate’.

He also squirms while responding to questions about an elite pedophile ring in Washington DC.

Podesta claims that both he and his friend James Alefantis have been the victims of “fake news”. Alefantis is the owner of the Comet Ping Pong pizzeria that has been accused of operating as a front for the pedophile ring.

Podesta says he believes Donald Trump and his team are most likely behind the ‘pizzagate’ exposure…along with the Russians.

Does he come across as an innocent man, a victim of ‘fake news’ or a man guilty of trying to cover up his vile crimes?

YouTube video by Level Nine Media

Russia Insider believes that Podesta is betrayed by his own body language:

John Podesta was the former head of Center for American Progress. His brother is a powerful lobbyist. They are both well-versed in the art of persuasion and public relations.

He bombed. Completely.

Watch his hands. First he looks calm and collected. Even enjoying himself. Once “fake news” comes up, he starts to tense up. He clentches his fists. He stutters and speaks from a place of fear, not confidence.

If you spent your entire professional life in public relations/lobbying/pimping out neoliberal policies, you’d expect someone such as Podesta to be able to handle “baseless” accusations. He’s not an idiot. He’s successfully navigated the halls of power — and he did it by talking his way there.