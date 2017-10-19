Judge Nap: New Emails Will Lead To Hillary Clinton Indictment

Judge Napolitano claims Hillary Clinton is going to be indicted following the discovery of 2,800 new documents on Anthony Weiner’s personal laptop.

The FBI have confirmed the documents were sent to Weiner’s computer by Clinton’s former aide Huma Abedin, after Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act request forcing the State Department to produce them.

Judge Nap appeared on Varney and Co. on Wednesday to discuss the findings and said he believes a Hillary Clinton criminal investigation is imminent:

“President Trump should call General James Kelly and tell him to call Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rodenstein and tell them to reopen the case on Hillary Clinton.”

Napolitano went on to say this “will lead to an indictment.”

Fox News reports: “This yet again shows the culture in the Hillary Clinton State Department of a cavalier attitude about the handling of government secrets,” Judge Andrew Napolitano said on Fox Business Network. “It also shows the FBI awareness of it.”

He said that President Donald Trump should have Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein reopen the Clinton email probe.

“I’m not saying she should be indicted. Go where the evidence takes them. The evidence will take them to an indictment,” Napolitano said.

He explained that Clinton could face an indictment for sending classified material to Abedin via an unsecured email account.

“And Huma will be a witness against her. That’s the way the Justice Department works,” Napolitano said. “They are not bound by the ill-advised, politically-motivated decision that James Comey made in July 2016 not to seek her indictment.”