Judge Nap: Obama Used British Spy Agency To Spy On Trump

Judge Nap has accused the Obama administration of going outside the chain of command, seeking help from Britain’s GCHQ to wiretap Donald Trump.

Judge Andrew Napolitano told Fox News that former President Barack Obama used the British spy agency to bypass the normal checks and balances with the NSA and CIA in order to obtain transcripts of telephone conversations with Trump.

According to Judge Nap, Congress may never be able to prove that Obama tapped Trump’s phone due to the fact that he bypassed the U.S. spy agencies, thus leaving no paper trail of his crimes.

Fox News reports:

Current and former administration officials have been unable to provide any evidence of the Obama administration wiretapping Trump Tower, yet the president’s aides have been reluctant to publicly contradict their boss.

On “Fox & Friends” this morning, Judge Andrew Napolitano said that even if the Obama administration did spy on Trump, there may never be a way to prove it.

He explained that the statutes allow the president to order the surveillance of any person in the U.S., without suspicion, probable cause or a warrant, but that would leave “fingerprints.”

In this case, the alleged surveillance was reportedly ordered in a way that left no record, he said.

“Three intelligence sources have informed Fox News that President Obama went outside the chain of command,” Napolitano said. “He didn’t use the NSA, he didn’t use the CIA, he didn’t use the FBI, and he didn’t use the Department of Justice.”

Instead, Napolitano said, Obama used GCHQ, a British intelligence and security organization that has 24-7 access to the NSA database.

“There’s no American fingerprints on this,” Napolitano said. “What happened to the guy who ordered this? Resigned three days after Donald Trump was inaugurated.”